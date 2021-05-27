Walla Walla City Council member Yazmin Bahena eyes a new leadership role, school administrator.
Bahena said the decision not to run for a second term on the Council was tough. With two new opportunities in the fall, attending Gonzaga University for her administrative credentials and a new role teaching Social Studies and Spanish at Garrison Middle School, she decided to refocus her efforts.
Her seat on the Council, Position 2, transitioned into a Central Ward seat; three people are running for the position in the primary election in August, Brian Casey, Burl Wallace and Adam Kirtley.
She said she did what she set out to do in taking the role in city leadership, demonstrating anyone can serve on Council no matter their background.
“I wanted to come across as helpful and hopeful,” she said. “I want to make sure that we all can run for public office, regardless of how much experience you have in government or are retired.
“We need people to be from diverse backgrounds that includes color, age, gender preference and/or social and economic status. It is difficult to balance everything out, but it is possible.”
She said she hopes she showed to the public that having that ability and wanting to do something for the community by serving on the Council or simply getting involved in the city outweighs the stressfulness and that it is possible to balance a job, social life and other necessary time commitments with a position on the Council, though it may be difficult.
“I really do hope in the near future that more people will step up… And that was my goal all along,’” Bahena said.
Her favorite votes were the ones that provided social services to the community and eased anxiety, like funding the plaza downtown, an accessible outdoor seating area for everyone to use as well as working on affordable housing issues and passing a budget without having to cut down on too many social services.
She said anything that supports the library that’s free for all were her proudest votes, like getting rid of late fees for children with overdue books.
“I think we are very compassionate at the City Council, and I am very proud of that,” she said.
One of her favorite memories was wearing ugly sweaters during the holidays at their meeting via Zoom.
“I believe in that social comradery like we are very diverse in opinion, but we have been very kind and respectful to each other like we don’t agree on everything, but still we are able to be playful and be kind and be silly. Why not? And I do appreciate that.”
“We’ve been very fortunate, I think the last four years, we don’t agree on everything, and obviously votes show, we’ve been very respectful of each other.”
During her time on Council, she has also served on the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation board, the Civil Service Commission, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition and others.
Though her term does not end until the end of the year, she will have more time in the future to focus on her professional goals.
After teaching kindergarten for 10 years, she plans to work toward becoming a school principal. She also hopes in the future to go back to school to get certification for becoming a Superintendent and a Ph.D. in education, to eventually move into state-level education positions and work on state policies.
“I just need more education and experience to put me in the running,” she said.