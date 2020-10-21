The final month of the 16th Legislative District’s most expensive electoral race on record has been highlighted by two issues: Water bottling and campaign finance.
After beating two-term representative Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, in the August primary, Republican farmer and former Walla Walla County Commissioner Perry Dozier and Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser, a U.S. diplomat and former CEO of Sherwood Trust, spent the fall campaigning for the Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Maureen Walsh.
The water issue dates back to 2017, when Dozier and his wife, Darleen Dozier, filed a text code amendment proposal, seeking to allow water-bottling on their farmland near Waitsburg.
The application sought to add a new definition to the county code that would allow on-site pumping, bottling and distribution of water, and change the Industrial-Manufacturing Land Uses Table to include “water bottling” as a permitted use in all resource and agricultural lands.
Reminded of Nestlé’s failed attempt to use municipal water in Waitsburg a year earlier, local residents filled the county Planning Commission hearing to voice their disapproval. After delays in the process, the Doziers withdrew their application in early 2019.
More than a year and a half later, the issue is back in the public eye — Dozier’s opponent is running a television ad that again has him on the defensive.
“Washington said ‘no,’ loud and clear, to Nestlé’s plan to bottle our region’s water,” Garbe Reser’s ad says. “But just one year later, Perry Dozier tried to push a plan of his own to bottle our water for sale. Thankfully, the Dozier water-bottling scheme also got stopped after even more community outcry.”
Dozier maintains his intentions with the development were misunderstood.
“We were never given the opportunity to explain,” he said.
Dozier said his wife had the idea before Nestlé approached Waitsburg, and they wanted to create a small facility on their farmland and distribute the water themselves, not work with a corporation.
“The size of this project was so small that it was going to use less than 1 percent of what my water rights allow,” he said. “To put it in context: It would have taken us just 10 minutes each day to pump. That’s how little it was.”
Dozier could have worked with the Washington Department of Ecology, which controls water rights, to truck water from his farm to a rented building for bottling, he said. But they decided to go through the county because they wanted to bottle the water in their agricultural zone.
“This is consistent with what wineries, breweries and distilleries have done for over 20 years,” he said.
In the end, Dozier said they withdrew their application because they found other ways to diversify their farmland by raising seed corn, and they realized the water project was too small to be cost-effective.
“It had nothing to do with the pressure from the public,” he said, and any potential political liability “did not come into play.”
Garbe Reser said her ad, however it was interpreted, wasn’t meant to suggest Dozier would collaborate with a corporation like Nestlé to bottle or distribute his water.
“The point of the ad is to ask why he isn’t listening to his community … when the community had just said a year ago that they oppose water-bottling,” she said.
Neither candidate vowed to use their influence as senator to try to stave off corporations’ attempts to bottle Eastern Washington’s water.
Dozier said those decisions are ultimately up to the Department of Ecology. Garbe Reser highlighted the Walla Walla Initiative 2050 to improve streamflows and sustain water supplies, and said she’s “most concerned about private equity firms looking into water-bottling rights.”
Out-of-district and political party campaign contributions have also become a point of contention as Garbe Reser approaches half a million dollars in fundraising.
“The Democratic Party has invested $100,000 into her campaign to buy this senate seat,” Dozier said. “They’re going to expect a rate of return.”
Dozier said a Garbe Reser win could provide a Democratic “supermajority” in the Senate that would overcome the three-fifths or two-thirds vote requirements. The state’s constitution requires a three-fifths vote of the Legislature to incur state debt, among other actions.
Currently, Democrats hold 29 of the Senate’s 49 seats — one vote shy of the three-fifths requirement. Senators in Washington, D.C., face the same vote requirement to overcome the filibuster.
Garbe Reser rebuffed any notion that she’s fueled by Democratic Party or westside money, and said her fundraising demonstrates the enthusiasm around her campaign.
“I’ve outraised Perry three-to-one in Walla Walla County, and I’ve raised more money in Eastern Washington than any candidate in the district,” she said.
She also pointed to the $250,000 she’s raised from nearly 1,500 individuals total, more than half of the $440,000 she’s raised overall. Dozier has raised more than $130,000 total, in comparison, with nearly half from individuals.
Garbe Reser rejected any assumptions that she’d be a sure-thing vote for Democrats’ supermajorities as well, and said her position would grant her political leverage.
“The Democratic caucus is fully aware of the ways in which I disagree with them…. I’m on the record multiple times saying that taxes are not the solution,” she said. “I think I can be more effective at being that advocate from the majority room where [Democratic leadership] won’t have a choice but to listen to me.”
But despite her prolific fundraising, Garbe Reser is the undeniable underdog. She won the primary over Dozier by just 48 votes. A Democrat hasn’t won this seat in over two decades, and this time Dozier won’t be splitting votes with another Republican on the ballot.