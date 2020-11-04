Walla Walla voters politically unpredictable

In the hard-fought race for state Senate in the 16th Legislative District, Danielle Garbe Reser and her staunch supporters were convinced the reliably right-of-center district was ready to swing to a centrist Democrat.
It didn’t happen. Republican Perry Dozier of Waitsburg has built a seemingly insurmountable lead over Walla Walla’s Garbe Reser — about 58% to 42%.
Yet, Garbe Reser and her supporters got it right about Walla Walla County. They indicated throughout the campaign they felt Walla Walla County voters had a more purple hue today than the Republican-red tint of four years ago.
Surprisingly — maybe shockingly — Democrat Joe Biden outpolled President Donald Trump 48.97% to 48.71% as of this morning. It’s essentially a tie, but significant.
Garbe Reser, too, had a strong showing in the county. Garbe Reser and Dozier are very close. Dozier is up 50.5% to Garbe Reser’s 49.43%.
Now, these results are not cast in stone. Walla Walla has at least 12,000 ballots to count. Results are expected at 5 p.m. Friday. However, the 17,054 ballots counted Tuesday night have established a trend that isn’t likely to change dramatically.
So, based on the established trend, Walla Walla County’s shift to the center (at least in this election) likely won’t be enough to offset the strong Republican tilt in the Senate race from Benton and Columbia counties. Dozier took about 70% of the vote in Benton County and about 74% in Columbia County. Garbe Reser had 58% in Franklin County (mostly Pasco).
Meanwhile, the two other 16th Legislative District races followed closer to the usual 60-40 split east of the Cascades that favors Republicans. That was the case in Walla Walla Walla County where Republican Mark Klicker garnered 56.85% of the vote in the race against Democrat Frances Chvatal and Rep. Skyler Rude, a Republican, had 65% of the vote against his Democratic challenger, Carly Coburn.
The statewide races also show that local voters are still somewhat tethered to the GOP.
For example, while Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, easily won re-election with 60% of the vote statewide, his Republican challenger, Loren Culp, got a tad over 52% of the vote here.
Given that a majority of county voters, at least to this point, didn’t fully support Trump but did favor Culp, might show many individual voters do look at the candidate and not just the party label before filling in the oval on the ballot.
Walla Walla’s voters aren’t always easy to predict — even in the same election.