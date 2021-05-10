Washington filing week opens May 17, and city council, mayor, school director positions and more local races are up for grabs.
Candidate filing week begins Monday, May 17 and closes Friday, May 21, Walla Walla County Elections officials say.
In Walla Walla County, candidates may file in-person at the Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203 or by mail. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Candidates may also electronically submit declarations of candidacy at ubne.ws/candidatefile. If a fee is required, the electronic filing is not complete until the fee is received.
In Columbia County, candidates may file in-person at the Auditor’s Office, located at the Courthouse at 341 E. Main, Dayton. Office hours are 8:30 a.m-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This year’s primary is Aug. 3 and the general election is November 2.
Walla Walla County Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant said the Walla Walla City Council ward-based system race is drawing interest, and the office is receiving some calls and walk-ins to the office with interest in the races.
“There seems to be a lot of interest in the city of Walla Walla,” he said.
City Council
Among local races are three Walla Walla City Council positions for four-year terms. Seats include Position 1 for a South Ward resident, held by Riley Clubb, who will not seek reelection, Position 2 for a Central Ward resident held by Yazmin Bahena, and Position 3 for any Walla Walla resident, held by Myron Huie.
College Place also has four Council seats up for election for four-year terms and a mayoral race. Those positions include Position 1 held by Jerry Bobbitt, Position 2 held by Michael Cleveland, Position 3 held by Marge Nyhagen and Position 7 held by Byron Trop.
The mayoral position, held by Norma Hernández, who said she would run for reelection, will be a short and full term, which means the candidate elected will finish at the end of this year and take on a full four-year term at the beginning of 2022.
Waitsburg will have its first election with Walla Walla County as it is the last city in Washington State to have kept its own Territorial Charter, Dave Valiant said.
Since Waitsburg was chartered in 1886, Council members have been voted in every year for one-year terms. This election will give the top three City Council candidates with the most votes and mayor four-year terms and the others will hold a two-year term to start the new election cycle, he said.
Currently holding Waitsburg City Council seats are Kevin House, James Romine, Karl Newell, Karen Gregutt and David Paxton. Those who wish to run for City Council in Waitsburg will have to file for a specific position, 1-5, Valiant said. Current Mayor Marty Dunn's seat is also up for election.
Prescott has City Council Position 2 up for election for a four-year term, a seat held by Val Jacobson. Mayor Steven Heimbigner's seat is up for election, a short- and full-term.
Port of Walla Walla has a seat up for grabs for a six-year term, Port Commissioner District 3, currently held by Ronald Dunning.
School District seats
Walla Walla County residents will have a number of School District director positions to file for four-year terms.
In Walla Walla School District, Sam Wells holds School Director Position 1 and Terri Trick, Position 2 both on the ballot.
College Place School District has Troy Fitzgerald as School Director District 1, Melito Ramirez in District 2 and Eva Brown in School Director Position 4 on the ballot.
In Waitsburg, Sarah Boudrieau holds School Director District 1, Ross Hamann holds District 3 and Lisa Morrow holds School Director Position 4.
Dixie School District has three positions on the ballot, School Director Position 1 held by Lisa Davis, Position 2 held by P. Javin Berg and Position 5 held by Regina Myers.
Prescott School District has School Director District 1 held by Erik Young, District 2 held by Eva Madrigal and School Director Position 5 held by Jacob Stueckle.
In the Touchet School District, Sylvia Schaeffer holding School Director Position 1 is up for grabs, including Cathy Schaeffer’s Position 2 and Claudia Borgens’ Position 3.
Columbia School District will have two positions on the ballot, School Director District 3 held by Crystal Maiden and District 4 held by Thaddius Pariera Sr.
Public Hospital District has two seats up for election Commissioner No. 3, held by Jim Kime and Commissioner No. 4, held by R. Wes Leid.
Other offices with seats in the race are the Waitsburg and Prescott Joint Park and Recreation Districts, Water District offices and Fire District offices.
Valiant said candidates filing by mail can send their forms in now.
Columbia County
Columbia County also has city council races and school district races.
The city of Dayton City Council has four positions up for election. Delphine Bailey holds Position 1, Michael Paris holds Position 3, Christine Broughton, Position 5 and Position 7 is vacant.
The town of Starbuck will hold a mayoral race, with Zonia Dedlott currently serving.
City Council Position 1 held by Amber Jones, Position 2 held by Deb Cade, Position 4 held by DarcyLinklater and Position 5 held by Mark Hall will be on the ballot.
The town of Starbuck Clerk/Treasurer held by Steve Wildman is also included.
Columbia County Port District 1, held by Shawn Brown and District 3, held by Fred Crowe, are up for election.
David Bailey holds Dayton School District Director District 1, Grant Griffen District 3, District 4 is left vacant and Fred White holds the District 5 seat.
Jan Ells holds Starbuck School District Director District 1, Diane Lusk District 2, Zonia Dedlott District 3, Sandra Andrews District 4 and Shelly Hall District 5.
Columbia County Hospital positions and Fire District positions are also on the ballot.
The public is invited to observe a lot drawing 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 21, , which determines the order in which the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot. If no primary is required, the names will appear on the general election ballot in the order determined by lot.