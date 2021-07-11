Local candidates in races with more than two challengers are preparing for the Aug. 3 primary election.
Ballots will be mailed to registered voters on July 16. Voters will have until Aug. 3 to return their ballots, either by dropping in a drop box or by mailing them back.
If voters choose to mail back their ballots, the ballots must be postmarked by election day.
In Washington, odd-numbered year elections are heavy on local politics and lighter on state and national races.
In our area, voters are asked this year to choose new city council members, port commissioners, school board directors and other local positions.
Washington uses a top two primary system, meaning the top two candidates in the primary election, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election in November.
This allows two candidates from the same party to advance to the general election.
Not every position, however, has more than two candidates in the race. If there are two or less candidates in the race, each one automatically advances to the general election.
Contested primaries in Walla Walla County include Walla Walla City Council positions 2 and 3, as well as Walla Walla School Board Position 2. The Port of Columbia also has a contested primary in Columbia County.
The school board race was covered in the June 24 edition of the U-B.
Today’s edition includes information on the candidates running for city council and port positions.
In the race for Walla Walla City Council Position 3, Sharon K. Schiller, Rick Phillips and Gustavo Reyna face off, while Brian Casey, Burl Wallace and Adam Kirtley are running for Position 2.
Meanwhile, Johnny Watts, Jack Miller and Sean C. Milligan are vying for a Port of Columbia seat.