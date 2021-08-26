Cheering on (or against) Walla Walla High School at a local football game is no longer going to cost any money. Neither is catching a play by the school’s drama department.
Walla Walla Public Schools announced Wednesday, August 25, that the school will no longer charge for tickets to sporting events or drama performances.
And no, this is not because of the pandemic.
“[It has] nothing to do with COVID,” Superintendent Wade Smith said. “It’s about removing barriers for families and community. We have a lot of families where the financial burden can be pretty significant to come watch their own child play and participate in athletics.”
Smith said the change is permanent.
In a press release, Smith mentioned an additional reason for the change. He said he hopes the school will reconnect with community members that don’t currently have students at Wa-Hi.
“Most community members no longer have children in schools so it’s not easy for them to stay connected with the school district,” Smith said in the release. “Sports, music performances and theatrical events are a great way to bring people together and celebrate our collective accomplishments.”
While the move isn’t pandemic-related, it will be affected by the pandemic.
Masks will have to be worn for all indoor events.
Also, while school officials say there will be room for everyone at sporting events, some indoor drama events may require pre-registration due to capacity.