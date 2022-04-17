Gordon Heimbigner, who has served as Walla Walla County treasurer since 2004, has announced he will seek a sixth term in office.
In a statement, Heimbigner wrote that he is running for reelection to see a number of ongoing projects through to completion, including the implementation of new financial software for the county.
Heimbigner was involved in the adoption of the current system more than 20 years ago in a previous role as county financial analyst and believes his experience will be important in establishing a new financial system to last the decades to come.
Before his tenure as county treasurer, Heimbigner served as county financial analyst for five years and as a state auditor for 12 years. He was appointed to the treasurer’s office in 2004 when former Treasurer Kent Osborn resigned one year into his four-year term.
In his announcement, Heimbigner points to several accomplishments over the last 18 years, including the management of the Walla Walla County Investment Pool, which he implemented in 2006. That has generated around $4.6 million of additional income over the life of the investment pool for the county and local taxing districts.
He also notes approximately $2.6 million of additional funds generated by matching spending patterns for the Walla Walla School District construction project with specific investment maturities. In addition, Heimbigner oversaw the implementation of an electronic filing system for real estate tax affidavits.
During the COVID-19 crisis, Heimbigner negotiated with the county’s credit card processing company to allow taxpayers to make online payments using e-checks at no additional charge to the taxpayer.
He added that “some people would think that there are never any changes to the office, but almost every legislative session brings new challenges.”
“I look forward to the challenges for another four years,” he wrote in his statement.
