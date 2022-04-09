Two Walla Walla County prosecutors have now announced they want their boss' job when Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle retires at the end of this year.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales announced Saturday, April 8, her intention to file for position in the 2022 election.
She will run against her colleague Gabriel Acosta — the office’s chief deputy — who announced his candidacy last week.
Morales said in a statement that she will be running as a Democrat.
Her ties to the Walla Walla Valley date back to childhood. She graduated from Walla Walla High School and then remained in Walla Walla to attend Whitman College before receiving her law degree from the Seattle University School of Law.
After graduating, she worked for the King County Prosecutor’s Office. However, when a chance arose for her to return home, she took it.
She has worked in the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney's Office since 2017.
“I always knew that I wanted to come home to serve the Walla Walla community,” she said.
Morales works in several areas for the office, handling cases in both District and Superior Court.
“I am running for prosecutor to ensure a fair and transparent justice system,” she said. “All who are impacted, whether it be in the criminal or civil context, deserve to be served by a prosecutor’s office that strives for excellence and adapts to changing needs in our community.”
Morales said this includes making sure victim’s voices are heard throughout the legal process.
“I believe that it is the duty of the prosecutor’s office to advocate for victims, to build better relationships with community organizations and law enforcement, and to require accountability of the justice system.,” she said.
“By including all community members that take part in the justice system, we can create positive change to keep every person in Walla Walla safe.”
She said she hopes to make the office more transparent.
“Creating more transparency will help develop better solutions to the issues in the justice system and strengthen the community’s confidence in our office,” she said.
If elected, she intends to get the office caught up on cases after falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years after the pandemic began, local courts are still facing a backlog.
“It is our responsibility as the prosecutor’s office to continue to work hard and find new ways to ensure that the backlog does not prevent the office from focusing on accountability and fairness within the system,” she said.
So far, only Morales and Acosta have announced their intention to run for the position, however, others still have time. Filing week for the 2022 election is May 16-20.
