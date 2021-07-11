Running for Walla Walla City Council for a third time is Sharon K. Schiller, 65.
Schiller, a homemaker and community advocate, has done a number of jobs throughout her life, including working two jobs at once while raising her two children as a single parent.
Now, she has an empty nest with her children off to college, and Schiller said she finds herself, as in 2015 and 2019, with a passion to represent her community in a meaningful way.
Schiller said she recognizes the stigma of being someone considered “low income,” but believes that’s exactly what makes her qualified to represent.
“I want a diversity of people (on the Council),” Schiller said. “Not just high resume people and people who have had financial successes.”
Schiller is running for the at-large Position 3 being vacated by Councilman Marty Huie, who is running to represent the South Ward in Position 1.
She spoke highly of her two opponents.
“If I get knocked off in the primary, it won’t break my heart because these two guys are high-quality people,” Schiller said. “But I still really, really want the job.”
Schiller said something that separates her is that she sees running for the spot as a means to an end — if she’s elected, she doesn’t see it as a stepping stone to further her resume or her career.
“I’m kinda getting up there, at 65,” she said. “To tell you the truth, it’ll be my last run.”
Schiller said her two previous runs at a Council position taught her a lot, and one thing she determined this time around was to not put as much money into her campaign or seek endorsements, which she believes are too often tied to financial contributions.
She said she believes keeping things simple and anti-political will lend to the true spirit of a councilor position, which is supposed to be non-partisan.
Schiller said eliminating the attention given to Democrats versus Republicans is something she wants to avoid and believes that not every argument should be thrown out based on its political allies.
Schiller said she thinks she brings an attention to detail with a background in the fields of nursing and science, and that she truly grasps many of the complex topics often being thrown at councilors.
“I did have somebody say that I don’t have the knowledge of government,” she said. “I don’t know where that came from — maybe because I don’t have elected experience. I have to disagree with that. I’ve been watching the goings-on for the past 10 years, and all of these things have been very important to me.”
Schiller said she wants to put a strong emphasis on hearing the needs as they are presented, especially from constituents. She said a good example of this is recent annexation hearings the Council has had, which proved that not every annexation was cut-and-dry — nuances existed.
“Annexations, in particular, seem to be done without much regard for the will of the people,” Schiller said.
She wants to represent the real needs of real people on the Council, she said.
Schiller has volunteered for Community Council and Alliance for the Homeless and also spent time on the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
You can read Schiller’s campaign page on Facebook at ubne.ws/SchillerFB.