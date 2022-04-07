Gunner Fulmer, administrative sergeant and spokesperson for the Walla Walla Police Department, has announced his candidacy to replace outgoing Greg Tompkins on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.
If elected, Fulmer wrote in a statement that he would work to support new businesses coming to the county and that he would prioritize emergency services.
“Our country and state are seeing alarming increases in crime, deteriorating mental health conditions, leniency in criminal sentencing and increased restrictions being placed upon our law enforcement professionals every day,” Fulmer said.
“These trends greatly increase the likelihood of citizens of our county becoming victimized, be it physically, financially or both.”
Fulmer, a 44-year resident of the Walla Walla Valley, has spent over 30 years serving area fire and police agencies. At 18, he joined Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 before signing up for military service, according to his announcement.
After his military service, Fulmer took a position with Walla Walla County Airport Fire/Security. In 1996, he became a firefighter/paramedic with the city of Walla Walla Fire Department.
Twelve years later, he was hired by the Walla Walla Police Department, and by 2009 he became a K-9 handler, working with two K-9 officers until 2020.
In 2019, he was promoted to patrol sergeant, and today he serves as administrative sergeant and spokesperson for the police department.
In that role, Fulmer has been a primary contact within the agency for media and the public and oversaw the agency's evolving communications strategy following unrest in the summer of 2020.
After the department ended its presence on social media in June 2020 after controversy over an officer’s tattoo, the department launched Bridging the Gap, a recurring class taught by Fulmer to “bridge the gap” with the community.
That public relations campaign provided a regular opportunity for the public to learn about the department and ask questions of Fulmer in person.
Fulmer is running for the commissioner District 3 seat, the only position in the county’s highest office that is up for election this year.
Tompkins, who is serving his fourth term as county commissioner, announced in February that he would not seek reelection to that seat.
“The last several years, our county commissioners have done a nice job working through issues,” Fulmer said in the statement.
“It is my hope to add my own personal knowledge pieces to the team and collaborate on issues at hand. Though I have served the city/county for many years, I am eager to continue to give back in new ways and to lead Walla Walla County into the future.”
