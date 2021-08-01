2021 election bug.jpg

The last day of voting is quickly approaching for the 2021 primary election. The 18-day voting period ends Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Residents of Walla Walla County who are registered to vote in the election may do so in one of three ways: in person, by depositing the ballot in a specified drop box or by postal mail.

For people voting by mail, ballots include a prepaid postage return envelope, and voters who return their ballots via U.S. mail do not have to pay for a stamp.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 3.

Voting in person takes place on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Walla Walla County Elections, which has moved to the County Courthouse at 315 W. Main St., Room 203.

Washington uses a top-two primary system, meaning the top two candidates in the primary election, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election in November.

This allows two candidates from the same party to advance to the general election.

Not every position, however, has more than two candidates in the race. If there are two or fewer candidates in the race, each automatically advances to the general election.

Contested primaries in Walla Walla County include Walla Walla City Council positions 2 and 3, as well as Walla Walla School Board Position 2. The Port of Columbia also has a contested primary in Columbia County.

In the race for Walla Walla City Council Position 3, Sharon K. Schiller, Rick Phillips and Gustavo Reyna face off, while Brian Casey, Burl Wallace and Adam Kirtley are running for Position 2.

Position 2 of the Walla Walla School Board is contested between incumbent Terri Trick, James Stovall and Becky Waggoner-Schwartz.

Meanwhile, Johnny Watts, Jack Miller and Sean C. Milligan are vying for a Port of Columbia seat.

The U-B’s past coverage of the election and all the candidates can be found at www.union-bulletin.com/news/elections.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Reporter

Jeremy covers education, as well as Dayton and Columbia County, for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

Ballot Drop Box Locations

Walla Walla County

  • 310 W. Poplar St., located next to the ramp outside of the building.
  • Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main St. (Drive-up box is in the alley between the courthouse and the county jail; enter on Fifth Avenue.)
  • Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2, 170 N. Wilbur Ave. (Drive-up box is in the parking lot.)
  • College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., College Place (Drop box in alley behind City Hall.)
  • Columbia Elementary School, 977 Maple St., Burbank. (Drive up box in parking lot.)
  • Waitsburg City Hall, 147 Main St., Waitsburg. (On sidewalk in front of City Hall.)

Columbia County

  • Columbia County Auditor’s Office, 341 E. Main St. (Drop box in office. Office open until 4:30 p.m. today and until 8 p.m. Election Day.)
  • Columbia County Courthouse, 341 E. Main St., Dayton. (In alley behind courthouse.)
  • Starbuck City Hall, 200 Main St., Starbuck.