The last day of voting is quickly approaching for the 2021 primary election. The 18-day voting period ends Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Residents of Walla Walla County who are registered to vote in the election may do so in one of three ways: in person, by depositing the ballot in a specified drop box or by postal mail.
For people voting by mail, ballots include a prepaid postage return envelope, and voters who return their ballots via U.S. mail do not have to pay for a stamp.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 3.
Voting in person takes place on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Walla Walla County Elections, which has moved to the County Courthouse at 315 W. Main St., Room 203.
Washington uses a top-two primary system, meaning the top two candidates in the primary election, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election in November.
This allows two candidates from the same party to advance to the general election.
Not every position, however, has more than two candidates in the race. If there are two or fewer candidates in the race, each automatically advances to the general election.
Contested primaries in Walla Walla County include Walla Walla City Council positions 2 and 3, as well as Walla Walla School Board Position 2. The Port of Columbia also has a contested primary in Columbia County.
In the race for Walla Walla City Council Position 3, Sharon K. Schiller, Rick Phillips and Gustavo Reyna face off, while Brian Casey, Burl Wallace and Adam Kirtley are running for Position 2.
Position 2 of the Walla Walla School Board is contested between incumbent Terri Trick, James Stovall and Becky Waggoner-Schwartz.
Meanwhile, Johnny Watts, Jack Miller and Sean C. Milligan are vying for a Port of Columbia seat.
The U-B’s past coverage of the election and all the candidates can be found at www.union-bulletin.com/news/elections.