Voters in the Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District approved a proposition to fund Prescott’s swimming pool.
The annual maintenance and operations levy that funds the operation of the 62-year-old pool received 72.36% approval, well beyond the 60% required.
The levy will collect about 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for residents inside the taxing district. Boundaries follow the same lines as the Prescott School District, which includes portions of Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Of the 208 votes cast, 148 or 71.15% were in support while 55 or 27.64% were against.
The pool was built in 1958 by the Prescott School District. In 1981, a junior taxing district was established by a vote of residents to help keep the pool open. The pool was remodeled in 1994 and relies on the annual levy to continue running, according to Park and Recreation District website.