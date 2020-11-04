The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance is on its way to approval in Umatilla County, with 61% of ballots counted so far in approval of the ordinance to about 39% that voted no.
The ordinance prevents Umatilla County and its employees from devoting resources or participating in the enforcement of any law or regulation that affects an individual’s right to bear arms, firearm accessories or ammunition.
People who violate the ordinance would be subject to a $2,000 fine, the measure states, and “corporations” would be subject to a $4,000 fine. The measure includes exceptions for regulation of firearms for those convicted of felony crimes or the prosecution of crimes involving firearms and allows for an person’s “voluntary” participation in firearm regulation.
Similar ballot measures were up to Oregon voters in Clatsop, Columbia and Coos counties, and early results from those counties show each were leaning no on the ordinance.
Despite voters' approval, the ordinance could face legal challenges and may have limited impact on the local regulation of firearms.