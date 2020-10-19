In addition to the presidential and many state races on this year’s ballot, Columbia County residents will get to vote on a few races closer to home and a local proposition.
Topping the county portion of the ballot is a contested race for a Columbia County Commissioner seat between two Republicans. Voters will also help choose the next superior court judge for the Hells Canyon Circuit, making up Columbia, Garfield and Asotin counties.
An uncontested race for another Columbia County commissioner seat is also on the ballot.
Finally, residents will get to vote on a local proposition that would establish a general levy for the operation and maintenance of the Columbia County Flood Control Zone District.
The contested commissioner race is between incumbent Mike Talbott — a Republican seeking his third term — and political newcomer Marty Hall.
Despite being new to politics, Hall defeated Talbott in the August primary 422 to 151. There were also two write in votes, bringing voter turnout for the race to 575.
The uncontested race will see incumbent Ryan Rundell elected to his first four-year term as a Columbia County commissioner. He was appointed to the board in March 2019 to fill the remainder of Norm Passmore’s term, which will expire at the end of the year.
Rundell received 451 of the 480 votes cast in the race. There were 29 write-in votes.
The race for the Hells Canyon Circuit superior court judgeship is between Columbia County District Court Judge Scott Marinella — who is also a Dayton lawyer — and Asotin County attorney Brooke Barns.
Marinella won Columbia County in the August primary, 1,187 votes to Barns’ 361. However, Barns overwhelming won her home county and finished with an overall lead of 4,753 to 3,150 in the tri-county race.
Finally, the new Columbia County Flood Control Zone District is requesting a levy that would create a fund for flood response.
The Columbia County Flood Control Zone District was formed by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in 2019 to establish a county-wide response to flooding.
The proposition on the ballot would impose a permanent tax levy within the district of 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
A press release from Columbia County said the expected annual revenue created from the levy would be approximately $100,000.