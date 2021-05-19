As filing week reached its mid-point Wednesday afternoon, May 19, Valley elections offices reported 38 candidates have filed for 30 open positions, bringing competition to races for Walla Walla City Council and mayoral seats in Waitsburg and College Place.
Candidates have until Friday, May 21, to file.
In Walla Walla County, candidates may file in person at the Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, or by mail. Office hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday.
Candidates may also electronically submit declarations of candidacy at ubne.ws/candidatefile. If a fee is required, the electronic filing is not complete until the fee is received.
In Columbia County, candidates may file in person at the Auditor’s Office, located in the Courthouse at 341 E. Main, Dayton. Office hours are 8:30 a.m-4 p.m. through Friday.
This year’s primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is November 2.
Walla Walla
Walla Walla City Council has a few contested races already, with two days left to file.
So far, three candidates have filed for Position 3, the at-large seat: Gustavo Reyna, Rick Phillips and Sharon Kay Schiller.
Position 1, which must be held by someone living in the South Ward of Walla Walla, has two candidates: former U-B editorial page editor Rick Eskil and current City Council member Myron Huie.
Huie currently sits on the Council in Position 3, but with the new ward system, he has to run for Position 1 since he lives in the South Ward.
Position 2, the Central Ward seat currently held by Yazmin Bahena — who said she would not seek reelection — has just one candidate so far: Adam Kirtley.
At the Port of Walla Walla, incumbent Ronald Dunning has filed for reelection to the District 3 seat.
And within the Walla Walla School District, Kathy Mulkerin filed for School Board Position 1 currently held by Sam Wells, and incumbent Terri Trick filed for Position 2.
College Place
College Place City Council has many races on the ballot this year, including a contest for the mayor's seat. Current Mayor Norma Hernández is contested by Jed Headley.
Council member Jerry Lee Bobbitt filed to keep Position 1, but his seat is contested by John Haid.
Incumbent Michael Cleveland filed for City Council Position 2 and is, so far, uncontested.
City Council Position 7 was previously held by Byron Trop, who resigned in April because he was moving out of the area, according to City Clerk Lisa Neissl. Council members appointed Monica Boyle to fill his term Tuesday, May 18, during a virtual special meeting, recommending she run for this upcoming election since the term expires at the end of the year. So far, Lonnie Croft has filed for that seat.
Eva Brown filed for the College Place School Board, Position 4. Brown currently serves on the board, replacing Doug Case, who retired in January.
Waitsburg
Current Council member Kevin House filed for City Council, Position 1, and incumbent Jim Romine for Position 2.
Newcomers joining the race include Randy Charles, for Position 3, and Jill Henze, for Position 5.
The mayoral race is contested with incumbent Marty Dunn running against current City Council member Kate Hockersmith.
Incumbent Lisa Morrow filed for Waitsburg School Board, Position 4.
Prescott
For the Prescott School Board positions, Susan Deruwe and Audrey Osborn filed for the District 1 seat currently held by Erik Young, and incumbent Jacob J. Stueckle filed for the District 5 seat.
Touchet
Incumbent Cathy Schaeffer filed for the Touchet School Board, Position 2.
Burbank
Incumbent Crystal Maiden filed for Columbia School Board, District 3.
Dayton
Former Port of Columbia Commissioner Fred Crowe filed for Dayton City Council, Position 7 — a vacant seat, and incumbent Grant Griffen filed for Dayton School Board, Position 3.
Starbuck
Incumbent Steven Wildman filed for clerk/treasurer for the town of Starbuck.