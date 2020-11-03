Republican Mark Klicker appeared to be leading Tuesday night in the race for the 16th Legislative District Position 1 state representative seat over Democrat Frances Chvatal.
With 41,076 ballots tabulated so far, Klicker received 25,576 votes, or 62.27% of the votes, compared to Chvatal’s 15,488, or 37.71%.
Klicker spent the night at home with his wife and daughter watching election results come through on TV and watching his election results coming in online, with some people at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds keeping him updated.
“It’s kind of nice to be done with the race,” Klicker said. “It was a good, clean race, and that’s the good thing.”
Both candidates were happy with the race and commended their opponents.
“I basically spent the night with my family, and we were here just kind of staying indoors, just with everything, the pandemic, I thought it’d be a good idea to just stick around here and watch the results.”
He said he may have a small get-together celebration in the next week or two when results are finalized.
“I guess I am not a pre-election celebration-er, just kind of get through the results,” he said. “A race isn’t over until it's over.”
The numbers position the longtime farmer to succeed William “Bill” Jenkin, R-Prosser, who ran for the 16th District Senate seat but was ousted in the primary.
The position represents the communities of Walla Walla and Columbia counties, most of southern Benton County and the city of Pasco.
Walla Walla County Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant said an update will come Friday afternoon.
“From day one, our campaign has been about the people of the 16th legislative district,” Chvatal said. “The patients who struggle to pay their healthcare bills, the farmers who feed us, the families who are worried about childcare.”
“Out of respect for the voters, I will allow the process to fully unfold. When all the counties have reported, I will have more to say. I am honored by the support I received.”
Chvatal, who grew up on an irrigated Touchet farm, had a long career as a registered nurse and continues as a quality analyst at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Chvatal was at home with her husband and kids when she saw the first election results.
Though the race has not been called yet, she will continue to work in the community and the counties in ways that are most impactful for the people.
Klicker, whose family has farmed in Walla Walla since the 1800s and his mom's side of the family pioneered in Walla Walla in 1861, is the owner of Urban, Farm and Forest Group and is a licensed Realtor.
He previously owned and operated Alpha Omega Klicker Cherries and worked for the Washington State Farm Bureau as a regional field director for 16 years. He also founded and owned Klicker Enterprises.
The general results slightly mirror the primary, when Klicker received 25,437, or 66.61%, of the votes to Chvatal’s 12,702, or 33.26%.