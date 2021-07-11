Port of Columbia County Commissioner Sean Milligan is running for another term — his first, full, six-year term — representing District 3 in this year’s election.
He was appointed to the board in May 2020 when the previous commissioner, Fred Crowe, could no longer serve because he had moved out of the district.
Milligan now must campaign to be elected by the public, starting with the primary on Aug. 3.
“During the year I have served as a Port commissioner, I have learned much about how the Port helps local businesses and promotes economic development in Columbia County,” Milligan said.
“I would like the opportunity to build on this foundation and continue to help and serve. I believe my engineering background will help me bring a technical and logical perspective to help address the decisions and issues the Port deals with.”
A native of Moscow, Idaho, Milligan has worked for the last 29 years as a hydraulic engineer for the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
He received both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho. He is currently the chief of the Hydraulics Section, having moved from Walla Walla to Huntsville, just west of Dayton, 15 years ago.
When the Port commissioner’s seat became vacant last year, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Milligan set about bringing an engineer’s mindset to the board.
He previously served for nine years on the advisory board of the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department in the College of Engineering at the University of Idaho.
Following an interview with the existing Port commissioners, he was sworn into office.
“I was asked to apply to complete the term for a departing commissioner,” Milligan said.
“I am gratified by the things the Port has been able to do in the past year to help local businesses survive and cope with the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope to be able to continue helping and serving as we face the emerging challenges that will accompany the return to a ‘new normal.’”
Milligan specified several of his goals if elected to another term.
“Maintain our baseline Port activities, such as Rock Hill Industrial Park, Blue Mt. Station, Lyon’s Ferry Marina,” he said.
“Continue with current projects to promote economic development in Columbia County — broadband access, Touchet Valley Trail, facilitating COVID-19 grants to help local businesses — and tackle new challenges that will emerge as we move towards a post-pandemic ‘new normal’ in keeping with the Port’s central mission and comprehensive plan.”
Part way through college, Milligan lived in Japan for two years, serving as a missionary for his church. He said he still enjoys church service, along with riding horses in the mountains, Dutch oven cooking and reading.
However, he said he is also aware of the main issues facing the Port.
“Helping local businesses recover from the impacts of pandemic restrictions,” he said. “Attracting new businesses and economic growth to the area.”