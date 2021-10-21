Partisan politics have crept into the funding of local city council races, as it has with other nonpartisan elections in Walla Walla and neighboring cities.
In each of the three ostensibly nonpartisan Walla Walla City Council races, one candidate was supported by the county Republican party. Two opposing candidates received financial support from a former Democratic candidate for state legislature, while one received a relatively low-value, in-kind donation from a state Democratic committee.
Position 1
Competing for City Council Position 1, incumbent Myron Huie and challenger Rick Eskil are in the least expensive race in Walla Walla this year, both having relatively lean budgets. Both are raising relatively smaller amounts of money, yet they both have significantly more cash on hand than candidates in other races, having spent a smaller portion of their funds.
The only incumbent running for Walla Walla City Council this year — though not for the same seat he currently holds due to the city’s relatively new ward system — Huie is the only City Council candidate who started the 2021 election season with a war chest. He’s received fewer campaign contributions this year than any other citywide candidate, but his campaign’s finances have been buoyed by $1,700 left over from prior campaigns.
More than a third of contributions to Huie’s campaign, or $2,000, came from Chris Nulph, a local business owner in the transportation industry, and a Walla Walla leasing company owned by Roger Corn. He was also the recipient of $500 from the Walla Walla County Republicans, another $500 from a business co-owned by county Commissioner Jenny Mayberry, $100 from Walla Walla School Director candidate James Stovall.
Huie’s largest campaign expenses have included over $1,900 on signs, banners and stickers, and more than $300 on campaign shirts and jackets.
Former Union-Bulletin opinion page editor Rick Eskil’s election funding mirrors Huie's in many ways, with one of the slimmest campaigns in the city of Walla Walla this year.
But the funding of the two campaigns differs significantly in other ways: Small contributions of $25 or less make up a larger proportion of the campaign funding of former Union-Bulletin opinion page editor Rick Eskil than any other candidate for City Council this year. Small contributions totaling $910 made up nearly 15% of Eskil’s funding, compared to a little over 4% for Huie.
Eskil also has not received any money from a political party.
Eskil’s largest contributions are relatively small compared to other campaigns and include at least $325 from fellow former reporters and editors. His largest expenses include nearly $2,500 for banners, signs and other campaign paraphernalia, $2,000 in loan repayments, and a nearly $610 in expenses related to the county fair.
Position 2
The race for City Council Position 2 between farmer Brian Casey and chaplain Adam Kirtley is the most expensive of the three for council on this November’s ballot, with Kirtley outraising Casey 2 to 1.
Nearly a third of Casey’s campaign contributions have come from one Florida woman, who donated $1,000, the maximum allowed by an individual, in both the primary and general elections, making it the largest single donation for a Walla Walla candidate this year.
He has also received $1,000 from a county Republican committee, $500 from a business co-owned by Commissioner Mayberry, and $100 from Stovall.
Those contributions have been bolstered by the largest loan to a candidate’s own campaign in the city, over $3,100.
Casey most recently reported a relatively large amount of cash on hand. His largest election expenses have included over $3,500 for rack cars, yard signs and lapel stickers, and $1,200 for campaign consulting services.
Kirtley has raised more money than any other candidate for City Council this year, accruing at least $1,500 in donations from local business owners and at least $750 from employees of Baker Boyer Bank. He also received $350 from Danielle Garbe Reser, a retired diplomat with the U.S. Department of State and a 2020 Democratic candidate for state Senate.
Despite the large sums raised, Kirtley’s campaign is also reporting the least cash on hand of any campaign of council. His largest election expenses include over $4,300 on printing and mailing, nearly $950 in print and digital advertising, and over $800 on yard signs.
Position 3
In the race for Walla Walla City Council Position 3, Coldwell Banker real estate broker Rick Phillips faces off against Intel marketing manager Gustavo Reyna, both raising solid bases of funding ahead of the November general election.
Phillips’ campaign has been bolstered by at least $2,250 in contributions from current and former colleagues at Coldwell Banker Walla Walla as well as $1,000 in total from Chris Nulph and a business he owns.
His largest single donation of $1,000 came from the county Republican organization, while he received an additional $500 from a business co-owned by Commissioner Mayberry and $100 from Commissioner Tompkins.
His campaign’s largest expenditures include over $4,500 for yard signs and banners, around $1,200 on printing and mailing, and $500 on surveys, polling and research.
Phillips’ opponent, Reyna, has raised much of largest campaign contributions from a mix of local business owners and retirees. His largest, $700, came from retired book publisher Darcie Furlan.
Reyna has also received $450 from Danielle Garbe Reser, as well as an in-kind donation from a state Democratic committee values at a little under $170.
Reyna also received a relatively large number of small contributions each under $25, totaling a little more than $500, or around 6% of his campaign’s total funds.
