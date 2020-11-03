Marty Hall will be Columbia County’s newest commissioner after winning Tuesday’s general election.
In the race between the two Republicans, Hall, a political newcomer, defeated incumbent Mike Talbott, who was seeking his third term, by 1,1682, votes to 582, or 73.77% to 25.53%.
With 2,430 votes counted and only 2,833 registered voters in the county, ballots arriving in the coming days won't be enough for Talbott to close the gap.
"I'm excited," Hall said. "I'm certainly humbled by the support from the county."
Hall said voters wanted change more than they worried about his lack of experience.
“Columbia County is no different from most of the other areas of the country in that people aren't very content socially with the way things are,” said Hall.
“There's a lot of unrest and this has been a trying year ... That's it as much as anything. Everyone wants some change.”
Talbott said he felt that the Board of Commissioners — which is made up of two other commissioners who have been on the job for less than a term — needed his experience. He said he thought the results would have been closer.
“I have never had anyone come up to me and say they disagreed with my decisions," Talbott said. “So I'm not sure what it was.”
Hall said he’s ready to get started. One thing he wants to focus on is the county's response to COVID-19.
“For the general public, the pandemic looks less and less fatal and less and less physically serious,” Hall said. “I think as much as possible, we need to get things back to normal.”
Though he’s a newcomer to politics, Hall said community has been important to him for a long time and said that he does have public service experience. He is currently the chairperson of the Columbia County Voluntary Stewardship Program.
Hall has lived in Columbia County since he took over his father-in-law’s farm in 2005. Before that, he lived in Walla Walla County while working a lot in Columbia County.
Hall said he's looking forward to working with Talbott on the transition.
"I also want to thank Mike Talbott for his two terms of service," Hall said. "Like I've said from the beginning, my whole entering the race has not been a personal thing against Mr. Talbott at all."
The other Columbia County commissioner race was an uncontested affair that saw incumbent Ryan Rundell elected to his first four-year term. Rundell was appointed to the board in March 2019 to fill the remainder of Norm Passmore’s term, which will expire at the end of the year.