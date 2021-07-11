Walla Wallan Burl Wallace said he’s the type of person who wants to give back to his community. Serving on the Walla Walla City Council’s Central Ward seat is one way to do so.
Wallace and his wife, Evelyn, raised their son and daughter here during their 38-year marriage and lived on East Oak Street
The retired building engineer has found not working doesn’t work, not very well.
“It drove me crazy,” Wallace said. “After about a year, I realized I wasn’t using the full capacity of my mind.”
After taking a number of culinary classes at Walla Walla Community College, Wallace used that energy to open his Pasagna To Go food truck in December, offering menu items made with recipes from Walla Walla’s iconic and now-defunct Pastime Cafe.
It’s where he worked as a teenager in the 1980s, and where he solidified the work ethic that began developing when he was a 9-year-old delivering newspapers, Wallace said.
When he worked for Blue Mountain Action Council in 1984, the city had 84 families living in homelessness. Those numbers have grown significantly, and the nature of that population has changed since then, the candidate said.
The city’s crime rate has also increased, while access to mental health help has dropped. Substance addiction has reached into many neighborhoods, including his.
Wallace said he supports fully funding police and emergency response departments. He also believes the community needs to be educated about how not to enable harmful behaviors and to stop “looking the other way.”
Don’t give money to panhandlers without being willing to have a conversation with them, for example, and demand City Council members work together on finding balanced solutions, he said.
“City Council needs to be more bipartisan. Every vote seems to be six-two. Always its six to two. The City Council needs to listen more to the public than to themselves.”
To not do so invites rebellion from the public, he added.
While Wallace considers himself to be politically conservative, he’s confident of his ability to talk with everyone and listen to all, he said.
“I’m willing to have my mind changed to a degree.”
Wallace would like to see the city reconsider its approach to serving unhoused people and to look deeper into what other communities are doing to address challenging issues.
Some of what he plans to do if elected is work toward safer neighborhoods — his family experienced two drug homes on their street, and it took two years to turn the situation around, Wallace said.
He also wants to increase free mental health help options and encourage more dialogue with residents, he said.