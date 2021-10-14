1. Why is now the right time for you to run for mayor?
There are issues facing the city of Waitsburg that need to be shored up. One of the primary issues is the Touchet River Flood Control. We, the present council, along with members of the community have been working hard to come up with a solid plan that will serve the citizens of Waitsburg living within the floodplain and the entire community — not only for today but also for many years to come.
Waitsburg is also experiencing an influx of new businesses; we need an experienced mayor and council to work with these businesses, to build a partnership that will benefit both the community and the business.
2. What are the specific challenges you see facing Waitsburg?
Waitsburg lacks economic and urban growth and development. Limited access to affordable housing and living-wage jobs to support the community is particularly challenging as we seek to address the needs of the present and develop the future of our small rural community.
3. What is your plan to help your city recover from the pandemic?
My plan is to encourage all residents and visitors to the community to continue to practice social distancing. We must be patient and realistic about the recovery. It may take months, even years before we see a new normal. During that time, we can be supportive of one another, our community, our vital businesses and our public school system.
4. What do you feel the role of mayor in Waitsburg can or should accomplish?
The role of mayor is to provide leadership and support for city council members and city employees while working in partnership with the community and to represent the town of Waitsburg — to be the voice of the people whom they serve. When accomplished successfully, it is for the betterment of all.
5. Look five years ahead for Waitsburg — what do you see then that you do not see now?
I see increased population, increased enrollment in our schools, community growth, new homes, new and existing businesses that are recovering or recovered from the pandemic and are beginning to thrive. Along with these, I see increased revenue for maintaining proper infrastructure.
