With the 2020 general election two days away, early numbers in Walla Walla County and Washington state point to a voter turnout not seen in decades.
Locally, ballots are pouring in at a high rate with a possible record voter turnout. Elections officials said records and numbers won’t be known until more ballots are processed this month.
“I don’t like to predict turnout, but it’s safe to say it will be extraordinary,” said Walla Walla County Elections Supervisor David Valiant.
As of Friday evening, 24,361 ballots had been received by the county out of more than 37,000 people registered to vote — about a 66% return rate so far.
County Auditor Karen Martin said numbers coming from the Secretary of State’s website likely varied with the county’s daily tally because that website only measures ballots that have been sent by counties following the verification process.
In the end, Martin said the numbers will be aligned once the counting process is complete.
Some ballots received by the county will be returned, but election workers said they don’t like the term “rejected.”
The ballots aren’t really “rejected,” Martin said. They just have to be double-checked in certain cases, such as when a write-in candidate’s name is not legible or an errant mark is on the ballot. The ballot will be sent back to the voter. But, fear not, Martin said, as long as the issues are resolved the votes will count.
Martin said the elections team is working extra hours, as is par for the course in presidential election years. But she said she is glad to see the extra work with so many people voting early this year and she hopes the turnout of young voters would be high, too.
In Washington state, roughly 4.86 million people were registered to vote as of last Tuesday. That represents about 82% of the estimated eligible voting population in the state, which is about 5.95 million people, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The last time more than 81% of eligible voters were registered was in 1976, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Washingtonians are allowed to register up to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Eligible voters can register online at vote.wa.gov or in person at the temporary Elections Center at the main pavilion of the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
Valiant said the last person to get in line by 8 identifies them as the final voter in line.
Martin and Valiant strongly recommended dropping ballots off at drop boxes and not counting on being postmarked in time.
Drop boxes are located at the fairgrounds, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla Fire Station No. 2 on North Wilbur Avenue, College Place City Hall, Waitsburg City Hall, the Touchet School District building and Columbia Elementary School in Burbank.