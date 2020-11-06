Republican Jenny Mayberry’s lead inched up Friday over fellow Republican Roger Esparza in a bid to become the next Walla Walla County District 1 commissioner.
With another 6,548 ballots tabulated at the Elections Center at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, the latest numbers mostly affirmed Tuesday’s initial results for many of the local races.
Mayberry’s lead grew from 748 votes Tuesday to 1,146 votes in the most recent count.
So far a total of 23,602 ballots have been counted. Another roughly 8,000 ballots remain and will be counted next Thursday, said Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin. The election is slated to be certified Nov. 24.
The commissioner race is among the tightest, though the latest results continue the trend established from results posted on the night of the election.
Results Friday of the race for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge remained true to the initial numbers. Brandon Johnson had 56.58%, or 11,982 votes, compared to 43.08%, or 9,123 votes for Mike Mitchell.
Some movement came in the 16th Legislative District races, though the Walla Walla County results tell just a portion of the story.
The gap between the candidates for Senate grew wider. What had been a near split vote Tuesday between Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser and Republican Perry Dozier, moved in favor of Dozier, both in Walla Walla County and throughout the district.
The 16th Legislative District represents Walla Walla and Columbia counties, plus the most southern portion of Benton County and Pasco, The most populated of those is Walla Walla.
Dozier’s initial 57.76% of the votes Tuesday grew Friday to 59.01%. He garnered a total of 31,017 votes to Garbe Reser’s 21,495 — or 40.9% of the votes.
In the state representative Position 1 race, first-time candidate Republican Mark Klicker held his commanding lead against Democratic challenger Frances Chvatal.
Klicker had 33,303 votes, or 63.54%, to Chvatal’s 19,085, or 36.41%, districtwide. In Walla Walla County, Chvatal gained more votes in the latest update. Her initial 37.71% of the votes on election night grew to 40.17% with 9,241 votes. Klicker’s lead in Walla Walla decreased slightly from 62.27% Tuesday to 59.80%, or 13,755 votes, Friday.
In the Position 2 race incumbent Republican Skyler Rude earned an uptick from his initial 67.12% lead over challenger Democrat Carly Coburn’s 32.83% to 68.14% and 31.76%, respectively.
Rude has received 35,559 votes across the district to Coburn’s 16,576. The numbers in Walla Walla County favored Rude with 67.11%, or 15,302 votes, to Coburn’s 32.82%, or 7,483 votes.
The gap among Walla Walla County voters widened slightly in the presidential race, too.
Results Tuesday had Democrat Joe Biden outpolling President Donald Trump 48.97% to 48.71%. With the latest count, Biden stands at 45.74% to Trump’s 51.54% in Walla Walla County.