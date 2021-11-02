After the initial count Tuesday, Nov. 2, Kathy Mulkerin and Terri Trick hold leads in the races for Walla Walla School Board.
As of Tuesday, Mulkerin leads Zana Carver for seat one with 3,305 votes (52.88%) to 2,931 votes (46.9%).
Meanwhile, Trick leads James Stovall for seat two with 3,448 votes (54.79%) to 2,832 votes (45%).
Trick was cautiously optimistic Tuesday night.
“We have to wait until we get the final count,” Trick said. “But I do look forward to helping the board make some good decision on helping the kids get out of COVID and caught up.”
She said she was happy to see the school board races contested because it meant people were wanting to get involved in the schools.
“I want to thanks James. He ran a good and fair race,” Trick said. “I think he has a good political future if he cares to pursue it.”
Stovall was disappointed, but said the race was a good experience and thanked his supporters.
“The good news is I was able to meet a lot of people, knock on a lot of doors and listen to the concerns people had,” Stovall said. “I’m still going to take an active role in schools and attend school board meetings.”
He congratulated Trick and offered her advice on her next term.
“I hope she continues to work hard,” he said. “And that she listens to concerns that parents have and takes those to heart. I hope that is something she takes away from the election.”
While school board races in Walla Walla are often uncontested, the Walla Walla races have been unusually heated this year, especially for Position 1. Contentious campaigning has been noted nationally this year, not just in the Walla Walla Valley races.
This election will see a new board member seated in Position 1 regardless of the results because seated member Sam Wells did not seek another term.
The race between Carver and Mulkerin saw more money raised than in any other race in the city.
Mulkerin worked as a substitute teacher and a para-educator in the Walla Walla School District. She holds a Montessori teaching certificate from the Montessori Institute Northwest and a master’s in education from Loyola University Maryland.
In addition to her education credentials, Mulkerin earned a bachelor’s in psychology at the University of Portland. She is also working on a master’s in paralegal studies from George Washington University.
Carver, who holds a doctorate in environmental and natural resource sciences, is a professor of biology at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
She earned her master’s degree in biology from the University of Saint Joseph in 2012 and her doctoral degree from Washington State University in 2017.
Trick was appointed to the school board three years ago to fill an empty seat. In 2019, she ran for and won a two-year term. Now, she is running for her first full, four-year term.
Trick was an educator in Walla Walla for more than 30 years. Most of her career was spent teaching pre-college courses at Walla Walla Community College.
She grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English and Spanish from the University of Utah. She earned her master’s degree in teaching at Washington State University.
Stovall works as a firefighter and paramedic for the Richland Fire Department. Before that, he worked for the Walla Walla Fire Department for 10 years. He also teaches in the EMT program at Walla Walla Community College as an adjunct professor.
Stovall earned his associate degree in fire science from Walla Walla Community college and a bachelor’s degree in emergency services administration from Utah Valley University.
Mulkerin did not answer calls from the U-B for comment. Carver said she had no comment when asked for a statement.
