Waitsburg mayoral race.
Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
1. Why is now the right time for you to run for mayor?
I have been concerned that Waitsburg is losing the services and traditions that make it such a special place to live. In particular the closing of the racetrack-fairgrounds, closure of the public pool in 2020 and 2021 and this year’s attempt to sell the Weller Public Library building have been tough for me to watch. As someone involved in community service for the past 30 years, I feel like the city government should serve the community by building relationships with local organizations and working with residents.
2. What are the specific challenges you see facing Waitsburg?
Waitsburg is a historic town that is growing and changing fast. We need to decide, as a community, what is important to save. Bringing the community together to discuss and decide on changes, before they are made at City Hall is important to me.
3. What is your plan to help your city recover from the pandemic?
Because I have been the chair of the Health & Protection Committee for several years I have closely followed the pandemic impacts. My plan is to follow the science, the CDC guidelines, Washington state recommendations, guidance by the Walla Walla County Health Department and encourage Waitsburg residents to do the same.
4. What do you feel the role of mayor in Waitsburg can or should accomplish?
The Mayor of Waitsburg can protect the Waitsburg City Charter, motivate city employees, make maintaining our infrastructure and services a priority, and bring the community together. The mayor should be approachable and listen to the community members.
5. Look five years ahead for Waitsburg — what do you see then that you don't see now?
I see a place that people want to visit or move to because it has a thriving downtown, good restaurants, art and entertainment. I see a city well prepared for future flood events, a city that survived all the chaos of the pandemic, stronger and more vibrant than before!
There’s a revitalized Commercial Club, an active Parks & Recreation District and busy, local civic organizations that support our youth. I see a place where folks feel like they are an important part of the community, because they are.
