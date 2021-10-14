1. Why is now the right time for you to run for a City Council position?
I’ve served on the council twice and am quite familiar with its committees and procedures. Moving ahead under Walla Walla County elections rules, the council’s future terms will be extended, allowing for more long-term planning and better continuity. My previous work on commissions gives me exceptional insight into the path forward. The city is at a crucial turning point, with new businesses and a renovated Main Street. I’ve witnessed and participated in the city’s recovery from an almost-abandoned downtown to a thriving, family-friendly and affordable community. More challenges are ahead, as we manage growth, expand services, support our schools and serve a growing population.
2. What are the specific challenges you see facing Waitsburg?
It is essential to manage the city budget so as to continue to improve long-neglected infrastructure and maintain a talented workforce. There are ongoing projects to repair levees, improve sewers, pave streets and sidewalks and expand recreational facilities. All of these ambitious endeavors require careful fiscal management as well as personnel training and supervision. With an influx of new businesses and artist residents, another challenge will be to support sustainable and thoughtful growth while honoring the city’s rich history and farming traditions. At all times it is vital that we protect the many assets such as clean air, fresh water, safe streets, vibrant schools and our historic Main Street downtown.
3. What do you bring to the City Council table in terms of skill and strength?
I spent 25 years as the managing partner at Seattle’s Kaye-Smith Productions, producing and directing hundreds of commercials and documentaries for major national corporations and nonprofits. I ran my own production company and wrote, filmed and edited an award-winning, full length feature documentary. I have developed dozens of multi-million dollar budgets and successfully managed those projects from planning to production to conclusion. I have directed employees and freelancers for a major Northwest media conglomerate. I am versed in financial planning, human resources management and the challenges of both large and small business entrepreneurship.
4. What is your favorite thing about Waitsburg?
It’s the opportunity to make a difference by contributing to the town in ways large and small. I am on a first-name basis with much of the community. While serving on the planning commission and Council I am often engaged with citizens on issues as different as problem dogs, fence regulations, building codes and the right time to plant roses! I love having the time to talk and listen and offer help in any way I can. I gain strength from the beautiful gardens, the starry nights, and quiet, tree-lined streets. It’s our history that makes this a special place, with some founding farm families now in their fifth generation. I am honored to help build on and preserve that heritage.
5. How do you propose to help Waitsburg's economy and development, particularly during an ongoing pandemic?
We need to expand the meaning and significance of the motto, “Waitsburg Pride,” to include not just sports teams but educators, medical personnel, first responders, city crews, business owners and everyone who values a thoughtful and well-managed town.
We must support our new and existing businesses with clean streets, welcoming signage, community-sponsored events and safe neighborhoods. The natural beauty that surrounds us contributes to our shared quality of life and makes Waitsburg truly “one of a kind.”
By protecting our clean water and air; maintaining our flood controls and prioritizing safe health practices we will carry this town proudly through the challenges that lie ahead.
