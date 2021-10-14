1. Why is now the right time for you to run for a City Council position?
The Henze family has lived in Waitsburg for three generations and I want my children to grow up and cherish their time here. It is absolutely my time to step up and lead to give young families and our youngest resident a voice. With important issues like the uncertain futures of the library, pool and fairgrounds needing to be addressed, we need community volunteers in leadership positions to move our city forward. My knowledge from my role as editor at the Waitsburg Times gives me historical context to make good decisions. I have proven my dedication and love of the community through volunteering actively with the Waitsburg Flood Relief Committee, Waitsburg Christian Church and Friends of the Library.
2. What are the specific challenges you see facing Waitsburg?
First I want to improve communication of what is happening in the city – making its business common knowledge. This can be done through asking neighbors how they want to participate in city affairs, identifying strategies to improve communication, accessibility and transparency and setting an action plan with measurable outcomes. Our town is small but mighty – when we point 1,200 residents in one direction, we are unstoppable. But those residents need to be in the loop and engaged.
3. What do you bring to the City Council table in terms of skill and strength?
In July Waitsburg City Council appointed me to fill this position in the interim. I have hit the ground running to learn, build relationships and ask questions to make good decisions and I hope to keep building on this experience. I bring years of leadership experience from my career and community service work, communications expertise, measurable results and vision for what our city could be. I also bring the needed perspective of moms and young families raising children in Waitsburg. I will use my passion for community engagement and my strategic mindset to achieve this.
4. What is your favorite thing about Waitsburg?
The people! What an eclectic, beautiful mix of newcomers and legacy families. I love that our neighbors look out for one another, respect each others’ differences and care about protecting what makes Waitsburg one of a kind.
5. How do you propose to help Waitsburg's economy and development, particularly during an ongoing pandemic?
Waitsburg is making positive traction on economic development. Many of our Main Street businesses that sat vacant for years have been sold and we’re cheering on the new owners as they bring their dreams to life. We need to maintain this momentum. I hope to build relationships with county and state officials to make sure Waitsburg has a seat at the table regarding decisions that could impact our economic development.
