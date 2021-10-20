The race for mayor of College Place is, predictably, the most expensive election in the city this November.
Financially, the campaign to elect incumbent Mayor Norma Hernandez has gained a serious advantage over her opponent, Jedidiah Headley, with nearly three-quarters raised of the more than $21,000 gathered in the race.
Hernandez, whose former work with a credit union brought her to College Place, received some of her largest campaign contributions from employees of credit unions across the state, totaling at least $975.
She also received financial support from other College Place officials, including more than $450 from Loren Peterson, a member of the College Place City Council, and her largest donation, $1,000, from city attorney Rea Culwell.
Other candidates for local office, including Walla Walla School District candidate Kathy Mulkerin, Walla Walla City Council candidate Gustavo Reyna and College Place City Council candidate Nadine Stecklein each donated modest sums totaling $200.
Hernandez has also received significant donations from the Teamsters Union in Pasco and the National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington, a nonpartisan group supporting the election of pro-choice women to public office.
While a sizable chunk of Hernandez’s campaign contributions come from outside Walla Walla County, she has received at least as much funding from local residents as her opponent.
Her largest expenses include about $4,754 in printing and mailing costs and over $1,300 in loan repayments.
Headley has one of the slimmer campaigns on this November’s ballot, raising a little more than a third of the campaign contributions of his opponent.
In an ostensibly nonpartisan race, Headley’s largest supporter is the county Republican party, with a donation of $1,000. He has also received some financial support from the county’s conservative commissioners, including a $500 donation by Hot Mama’s Espresso, a business co-owned by Commissioner Jenny Mayberry, and a $100 donation by Commissioner Gregory Tompkins.
Beyond a handful of donations from Tri-Cities and Yakima residents, all of Headley’s contributions come from the Walla Walla Valley.
Headley’s greatest expenses thus far have been around $3,000 on printing and mailing and about $2,550 for the services of a campaign consultant.
