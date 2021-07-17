Residents of Walla Walla County who are registered to vote in the Tuesday, Aug. 3, primary election may do so in one of three ways: in person, by depositing the ballot in a specified drop box (see sidebar) or by postal mail.
Contested races for two City Council seats and one School District seat will be determined. The races include the Walla Walla City Council Position 2 (Central Ward), City Council Position 3 (At-large) and Walla Walla School District Position 2.
Ballots were mailed on Wednesday, July 14, and must be returned by Aug. 3, by or before 8 p.m.
Voting in person takes place on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Walla Walla County Elections, which has moved to the County Courthouse at 315 W. Main St., Room 203, Walla Walla.
Canvassing Board meetings will also be conducted at this location. All voter services are now at this location.
The ExpressVote (a disability access unit), is available to assist voters with marking their ballot. ExpressVote will be available at the Elections Office weekdays, from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., continuing until Aug. 3.
The Logic and Accuracy Test, performed on the digital scan system used to tabulate the ballots, will be conducted by the county Auditor’s Office on Monday, July 19, at 4 p.m.
The Auditor’s Office will begin processing ballots from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, and continue weekdays through Monday, Aug. 16.
Early ballot processing tabulation begins Monday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. However, preliminary election results will not be released until after 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, the date of the primary election.
Observers are welcome during ballot testing, preparation, processing, tabulation and Canvassing Board meetings. The Auditor’s Office will currently allow only one observer from each party at a time. Observers will be required to wear a mask and to read and agree to rules for observers.
Canvassing of returns by the Canvassing Board meeting is scheduled for 8a.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Primary election results will be deemed official when certified by Walla Walla County officials at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17.
With questions, call 509-524-2530 or email elections@co.walla-walla.wa.us