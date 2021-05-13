Former Mayor Pro-Tem in Lafayette, Colorado, Gustavo Reyna, announced Friday, May 7, he will run for Walla Walla City Council’s Position 3, an at-large seat, in the election this year.
Currently, Council member Myron Huie holds the position, representing the whole city and not one of the specific four wards.
Huie has not announced if he will run for reelection, but he said if he does, he intends to run for the South Ward seat, wanting to represent the ward where he lives.
Reyna, his wife Colette and their daughter Gabriela moved to Walla Walla in 2018 to be closer to family and loved the town during a visit.
Reyna has worked for Intel Corporation for eight years and is currently a global strategic marketing manager. He has been a marketing professional for around 20 years in high-tech, software, computers and systems companies.
He received his Bachelors in Communications from the University of Maryland and went on to get a graduate degree in Management of Information Systems from the University of Denver.
He believes his experience serving for five years as Mayor Pro-Tem in Lafayette, Colorado, will significantly benefit the similarly sized town and its residents.
“I want to use my experience developing a prosperous and thriving community to envision the future of our unique city and culture here in Walla Walla,” Reyna said. “I represent the aspirations of the emerging generations of Walla Walla residents, focused on opportunities, affordability, equity and quality of life.”
In his tenure in Lafayette, he was a part of many city initiatives, including an ordinance to increase the amount of land dedicated to parks and open spaces and an ordinance protecting the small-town character of their old town, according to a release.
Other accomplishments during his terms with the city include acquiring land to build affordable housing, developing a community Arts Collective and making commitments to solar energy, sustainability and smart transportation for the city.
“I can bring different perspectives together into a single conversation where we can come with the best idea because we welcome different perspectives and different ways to see the big picture,” Reyna said looking back to his time in community service in Lafayette and reflecting on what he can bring to the Walla Walla City Council.
He also started an initiative developing a youth leadership program which was a collaboration between school districts, the police department and the city to allow kids who cannot afford to go to summer camp or after-school programs into this program.
The program was led by college students and was funded through the city’s public safety budget for students to learn soft skills and character skills, like writing a resume, speaking in public, building self-confidence, and more.
He said it was an essential program from a public safety perspective because it kept kids engaged and safe and increased school retention.
“I get some Facebook notifications of some of the students that this year are graduating from college,” he said.
Before his elected position, he served as the chair of the Latino Advisory Board, chair of the Arts Committee and the City Council liaison to the Youth Advisory Committee in Lafayette.
For the last three years living in Walla Walla, he has served as a volunteer board member for several local non-profit organizations focusing on healthcare and community development, including the Health Center’s board, and recently, Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s mission board.
He is a member of the regional affordable housing study group sponsored by the Community Council and currently serves as the chair of the implementation task force. He will be the president-elect for the Community Council board in 2022.
“I decided to run for the Walla Walla City Council to promote a strong, affordable, healthy and resilient community. I believe that this is a crucial moment for locally owned businesses and family farms who need our support to fuel their economic recovery,” Reyna said.
He said he supports smart and sustainable growth, local enterprises, public safety, and a thriving community, believing that diversity, education, employment opportunities and housing security are at the heart of the city’s social fabric.
“I want to listen and collaborate in resolving the challenges that we face as a community based on the merit of ideas, rather than ideology or political biases,” he said. “My agenda is to serve the people of Walla Walla, creating and implementing pragmatic solutions that address what people most care about.”
If elected, he wants to bring the idea that it is a service position, the voice of the community, that serves a broad spectrum of needs.
“It’s not about our perspectives necessarily. It’s about what people are sharing with us,” he said.
Reyna will be hosting virtual meetings in June for anyone to join to express their concerns to him about important issues in the city. Information about the meetings can be found on gustavoreyna.org.