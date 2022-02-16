Two educators have been named finalists to become Walla Walla High School’s new principal. One of them works for the district.
Pioneer Middle School Assistant Principal Robert Ahrens joins John Schumacher — assistant principal at Glacier Middle School in the White River School District in Pierce County — as the final two in contention for the position, according to a release from the Walla Walla School District.
Both Ahrens and Schumacher will take part in a public meet-and-greet session later this month.
For Ahrens, getting the job would mean returning to a school where he used to teach. He was a science teacher at Wa-Hi for 19 years before joining Pioneer as assistant principal.
Ahrens earned his education degree at Eastern Washington University before earning a master’s in education at Heritage University and a principal’s certification from WSU Tri-Cities.
For Schumacher, the job would involve a move from the west side of the state. He is in his sixth year at Glacier Middle School.
He has also been a high school math teacher in the Franklin Pierce School District in Pierce County and the Medford School District in Oregon.
Schumacher earned a mathematics degree from Eastern Oregon University a master’s degree in science and math education from Oregon State University and an administrative certificate from Concordia University.
Either Ahrens or Schumacher will replace Principal Ron Higgins, who will retire at the end of the school year. Higgins has been in the role since 2017.
If Ahrens is hired, it wouldn’t be the first time he would replace Higgins at a job. Higgins was the assistant principal at Pioneer Middle School before accepting the Wa-Hi job in 2017. Ahrens replaced him in that role at Pioneer.
While WWPS Superintendent Wade Smith acknowledged that a local candidate like Ahrens would bring valuable knowledge of the district to the job, he said there are positives to consider in both internal and external hires.
“Both of them bring positive attributes,” he said. “An internal candidate might already have a connection with staff, the community and the district. Of course, outside candidates also bring in new and exciting perspectives. They might have ideas that can help us improve and be even better.”
He said the decision will come down to who is the right fit.
“Both finalists are exceptional,” he said. “The screening committee met last Friday for many hours and carefully reviewed the candidates who applied for the position. These two really rose to the top.”
The meet-and-greet session for both candidates is Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Wa-Hi Commons.
Schumacher will meet with members of the public at 4 p.m., and Ahrens will follow at 4:30 p.m.
