Between floods, pandemics, protests and a highly anticipated election, Walla Walla County has seen it all this year.
The penultimate chapter on a historic year began to close Tuesday night as county residents turned out in droves for the 2020 general election — driven by hotly contested races on the local, state and national levels.
Washington state turned out percentages of registered voters not seen in half a century. About 4.9 million were registered as of election day, compared to 4.27 million in 2016.
Only 3.4 million Washingtonians voted in 2016 compared to 3.8 million already up through election day this year, according to the Secretary of State’s office. More numbers will roll out throughout the coming days as registrations were accepted Tuesday in Washington through 8 p.m.
Of course, much of the focus has been on the clash of presidential candidates President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden. In a twist true to a difficult 2020, when or how quickly a winner will be determined is unknown.
In Walla Walla County, the support for both candidates was down the middle Tuesday night.
According to preliminary votes Tuesday, Biden held a 43-vote lead over Trump in Walla Walla County — 8,289 or 49.2% compared to 8,246 or 48.94% of the 16,849 votes counted.
County election employees said the presidential-year vote was, of course, significant. But they were glad to see the greatly anticipated election drew voters for local positions, too.
County Auditor Karen Martin said last week she was hoping more young voters turned out this year. And that appeared to be the case at the Elections Center on Tuesday evening.
The result was a tight race for the Walla Walla County Commissioner District 1 position. Neither Jenny Mayberry nor Roger Esparza — both Republicans — called the race Tuesday night as only about 700 votes divided them and another 12,122 ballots on hand remained to be counted Friday.
In the race for governor, Republican challenger Loren Culp lost the state race but did garner more Walla Walla County votes than incumbent Jay Inslee — 8,755 to 8,045, respectively. Those numbers will change by Friday as ballots continue to be counted.
The night actually began more than two weeks ago for workers at the temporary Elections Center at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds’ main pavilion. Multiple security measures and safeguards were put in place for what was expected to be a massive turnout, all while dealing with COVID-19 pandemic precautions and a Washington state rule that allows same-day voter registration.
Workers sprayed and wiped down voting booths with disinfectant after each voter was done.
“Yeah, that’s new,” Martin said Tuesday.
Registering voters weren’t the only ones to turn out to the Elections Center at the fairgrounds. Throughout the day and into the evening, voters exercised who wanted to forego casting via mail or drop box opted for in-person voting at stations set up in the historic pavilion.
A small crowd trickled in, including unopposed Walla Walla County Commission incumbent Todd Kimball, 16th Legislative District Senate candidate Perry Dozier and Mayberry, along with Walla Walla County Republican and Democrat party representatives, to be present for the initial results.
As soon as the clock struck 8 p.m., the county’s Elections Supervisor David Valiant printed out the early results — 17,054 of the estimated 37,176 registered voters.
The Elections Department calculated an estimated 79% voter turnout, though numbers are changing with same-day registrations. Between the votes already tabulated and the estimated 12,122 on hand awaiting a count, the number of votes would be 29,176, if figures from Tuesday night held. They’re more likely to change though.
Martin said the total number of registered voters will likely change as elections employees cross-check their totals with the Secretary of State’s office in coming days.
The number of voters could be a record turnout, but that won’t be known until votes are tallied again Friday.