As of Tuesday night, Nov. 2, Walla Walla City Council candidates Rick Eskil, Gustavo Reyna and Brian Casey are leading their respective races for three competitive seats.
Votes will continue to trickle in during the coming days, as election officials tally late-arriving mail-in ballots and those locked in drop boxes Tuesday night.
Candidates for the nonpartisan council positions who were backed by county Republicans and the conservative Common Sense Co. group had a mediocre showing in Tuesday’s initial results.
Myron Huie, Brian Casey and M. Rick Phillips each won the financial support of the partisan groups, and it didn't appear to translate into outright electoral success Tuesday night. Of the three, Casey was the only one to be leading, and only by a razor's edge.
Position 1
In the race between incumbent City Council member Myron Huie and challenger Rick Eskil, Eskil was leading his race by the clearest margin, nearly 20 points. While a large number of votes remain to be counted, Huie conceded Tuesday night that the odds were stacked against him, with 2,873 votes for Eskil and 1,942 for Huie.
"It's the preliminary count, but I don't see myself making it out," Huie said. "I'm concerned that I'm retired."
Eskil was similarly certain about the results of the election, saying that his coalition spanned political divides during an election cycle defined by partisanship.
"It's a landslide," Eskil said. "I'm not going to be timid on the council, and I'm not going to be timid tonight: I won."
Huie, who was first elected in 2017 to serve in Position 3, vacated that seat to run for the city’s South Ward position, which is currently held by outgoing council member Riley Clubb.
Born and raised in Walla Walla, Huie hoped to continue working to conserve the small city qualities that define the place he calls home, he said in previous interviews with the Union-Bulletin. Huie worried that some factions of the community were trying to make Walla Walla more like a big city, by getting rid of controversial statues or building parking garages, for example.
“Everything I vote on is based on maintaining a more conservative approach to social ideas such as how we take a look at ethnic and racial divide, how we take care of tourism and things like that,” Huie said in an October interview. “In other words, trying to make Walla Walla more of a hometown feel.”
Eskil retired earlier this year after more than 40 years with the Union-Bulletin, most recently as the head of its editorial page.
Eskil, who ran a particularly lean campaign funded by small contributions from community members, has said he believes local politics have grown overly partisan and hoped to bring a moderating voice to the City Council.
“I’m a moderate,” Eskil said in a September interview. “I have 10,000 editorials to prove it. I’ve endorsed Republicans and Democrats. I’ve gone after both parties.”
Position 2
In the race between farmer and businessman Brian Casey and Whitman College chaplain Adam Kirtley for City Council Position 2, Casey held the slightest edge over his opponent, leading by a margin of one point, or just 54 votes. With many votes left to be counted, the race for Position 2 is still anyone's game — Casey had 2,451 votes Tuesday night to Kirtley's 2,397.
"Things can still happen," Casey said Tuesday night. "I don’t want to get my hopes too high, but it is actually nice to know that I have more votes than my opposition."
While Kirtley said he was still hopeful to be able to take the lead as more votes came in Friday and in the coming days, he said in a Tuesday night interview that he appreciated the opportunity the campaign has afforded him to learn about the inner workings of the city.
Born into dry land wheat farming and later adding sweet onions and asparagus to his agricultural resume, Casey has also worked with county and federal conservation groups for the last 13 years, as well as helping private landowners develop wildlife habitats. He hoped to bring this intimate experience working with the land to public office, he told the Union-Bulletin in October.
“We must engage in well thought out planning in both the development of our land and the use of our water,” he said.
Before working at Whitman, Kirtley served as executive director of community health organization Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, and also taught high school. He has also worked with a variety of other local committees and local organizations focused on improving the quality of life for residents, including the Christian Aid Center and the local warming center.
If elected, Kirtley pledged to keep his focus on these and similar issues, helping make Walla Walla a safe community with accessible resources for those suffering from addiction, mental illness and homelessness.
“I want my work on the council to foster a strong sense of community,” Kirtley said in an October interview.
Kirtley raised a significant amount of money for his election efforts, more so than any other candidate for City Council in the Walla Walla Valley this year. But despite outraising his opponent 2-1, Kirtley was slightly behind Tuesday night, and it remains to be seen whether he was able to parlay that financial advantage into electoral success.
Position 3
The race for Walla Walla City Council Position 3 pitted real estate professional M. Rick Phillips against local affordable housing council head Gustavo Reyna. As of the closing of election offices Tuesday night, Reyna appeared to be leading the race, edging out his opponent 55-46 with a lead of around 400 votes.
"I'm certainly optimistic," Reyna said Tuesday night. "I absolutely appreciate the support of the people awho have supported me, though the commitment I have made all along is that Im here to represent everybody."
Phillips, who hoped that he could still eke out a win with late returns, was regardless happy with the campaign that he put together.
"We ran a good race I think with zero experience, absolutely no political background at all," Phillips said. "I think we stood up for what we believe is good for Walla Walla."
Former Lafayette, Colorado, mayor pro-tem, Reyna hoped to leverage five years of experience in city government in his bid for Walla Walla public office. Currently, the head of the local Community Council’s task force on affordable housing, Reyna had said that housing security is core to his agenda for Walla Walla.
“I want to use my experience developing a prosperous and thriving community to envision the future of our unique city and culture here in Walla Walla,” he said in a July interview.
Phillips has worked at Coldwell Banker Walla Walla since 1991 and currently serves as that business’ director of property management. Working in the housing industry in an time where affordable, available housing is top of mind for many city residents, Phillips believed he was uniquely qualified to oversee future development in the city.
“It has become alarmingly worse over the years,” Phillips said in a July interview. “Especially these last several.”
