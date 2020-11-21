The Walla Walla County Elections Center is down to its final 100 ballots left to count in the 2020 general election.
But the final tally, expected Tuesday before certification takes place, is not expected to sway any races or measures in a new direction.
Even if the votes changed the outcome of the closest margin — in this case, the vote in Walla Walla County for state superintendent of public instruction — it wouldn’t affect the overall outcome.
Incumbent Chris Reykdal has been re-elected for another term with 54.59% of the vote against challenger Maia Espinoza, who had garnered 44.91% as of the latest update Saturday.
In Walla Walla County, the two were separated by 25 votes with Reykdal holding the slight lead.
In the second closest ballot item, Walla Walla County voters ultimately rejected Referendum 90, known as the sex education measure. The referendum upholds 2020 legislation that creates a standard of sexual health education for students starting in kindergarten.
Washington voters overall supported the measure with 57.83% approval.
Walla Walla has 37,239 registered voters. As of Friday, 31,431 ballots had been counted, reflecting turnout of 84.4% in the election.