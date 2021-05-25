As filing week closed Friday, May 21, Walla Walla County elections offices reported 65 candidates have filed for 43 open positions, and competition heats up for many local races.
In Columbia County, elections offices reported 42 candidates have filed for 29 open positions.
The city of Walla Walla will have a primary election Aug. 3, Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant said.
Walla Walla City Council Position 3, the at-large seat sees three contenders, Sharon Kay Schiller, Rick Phillips and Gustavo Reyna and City Council Position 2, the Central Ward seat, sees three in the race, Brian Casey, Burl Wallace and Adam Kirtley for the primary.
Walla Walla School Director Position 2 is also hotly contested, even after two people withdrew, and will land on the ballot for the primary, with Becky Waggoner-Schwartz, James Stovall and Terri Trick in the race.
Four people filed for Columbia County Port Commissioner position 3 and one person later withdrew their candidacy, leaving Johnny Watts, Jack Miller and Sean Milligan in the primary race.
Walla Walla has vacancies and will allow candidates to file for them after the primary. Some of the open city offices include Prescott mayor and City Council positions 1 and 2, Valiant said.
On school boards, Dixie, College Place and Prescott have vacancies.
There are also open seats on Fire, Parks and Recreation, Water and Cemetery district offices throughout the county.
According to elections officials, Columbia County has a few vacancies. The county will allow candidates to file June 1-3 either on the state secretary website or in person at the Auditor’s Office, located in the Courthouse at 341 E. Main, Dayton. Office hours are 8:30 a.m-4 p.m. through Friday.
Currently no one has filed for Starbuck City Council positions 1 and 2 or Starbuck School Board seats 1, 4 and 5.
Walla Walla
City Council Position 1, which must be held by someone living in the South Ward of Walla Walla, has two candidates: former U-B editorial page editor Rick Eskil and current City Council member Myron Huie.
Huie currently sits on the Council in Position 3, but with the new ward system, he has to run for Position 1 since he lives in the South Ward.
At the Port of Walla Walla, incumbent Ronald Dunning has filed for reelection to the District 3 seat.
And within the Walla Walla School District, Kathy Mulkerin and Zana Carver filed for School Board Position 1 currently held by Sam Wells.
College Place
College Place City Council has many races on the ballot this year, including a contest for the mayor’s seat. Current Mayor Norma Hernández is contested by Jed Headley.
Council member Jerry Lee Bobbitt filed to keep Position 1, but his seat is contested by John Haid.
Incumbent Michael Cleveland filed for City Council Position 2 and is uncontested.
City Council Position 3 has two contenders, Tito Espinoza and Nadine Stecklein. The seat is currently held by Marge Nyhagen.
City Council Position 7 was previously held by Byron Trop, who resigned in April because he was moving out of the area, according to City Clerk Lisa Neissl. Council members appointed Monica Boyle to fill his term ending this year. She will race against Lonnie Croft for the seat.
Eva Brown and Troy Fitzgerald filed for the College Place School Board, Position 4. Brown currently serves on the board, replacing Doug Case, who retired in January.
Waitsburg
Current Council member Kevin House filed for City Council, Position 1, and incumbent Jim Romine for Position 2.
Newcomers joining the race include Randy Charles, for Position 3, and Jill Henze and Rebecca Wilson both run for Position 5, left open by David Paxton.
Incumbent Karen Stanton-Gregutt and Court Ruppenthal will face off for Position 4.
The mayoral race is contested with incumbent Marty Dunn running against current City Council member Kate Hockersmith.
Incumbent Sarah Boudrieau filed for Waitsburg School Board, Position 1. Stephanie Cole and Ann Miller race for Position 3, currently held by Ross Hamann.
Incumbent Lisa Morrow filed for Waitsburg School Board, Position 4.
Prescott
For the Prescott School Board positions, Susan Deruwe and Audrey Osborn filed for the District 1 seat currently held by Erik Young, and incumbent Jacob J. Stueckle filed for the District 5 seat.
Touchet
Incumbent Cathy Schaeffer filed for the Touchet School Board, Position 2, Viviana Fowler for Position 1 and Angela McColley for Position 3.
Burbank
Incumbent Crystal Maiden filed for Columbia School Board, District 3.
Dayton
Former Port of Columbia Commissioner Fred Crowe filed for Dayton City Council, Position 7 — a vacant seat, and will run against Tyler Dieu.
Laura Aukerman will vie for Position 1 with Boe Stevenson and Cindi John with Teeny Mcmunn for Position 3. Marchand Hovrud is the only person who filed for Position 5.
Incumbent David Bailey and Korinda Wallace filed for Dayton School Board, Position 1.
Incumbent Grant Griffen filed for Dayton School Board, Position 3.
Aneesha Dieu and Anna Berg filed for the vacant Dayton School Board, Position 4.
Jeff Mccowen filed for Dayton School Board, Position 5, currently held by Fred White.
Shawn Brown and Seth Bryan filed for Columbia County Port Commissioner Position 1.
Starbuck
Former Starbuck School Board member Zonia Dedlott, filed for mayor of Starbuck, and Karen Rubenser filed for her Position 3 seat.
Incumbent Steven Wildman filed for clerk/treasurer for the town of Starbuck.
Darcy Linklater filed for Starbuck’s Council Position 4 and Mark Hall filed for Position 5.
Incumbent Diane Lusk filed for Starbuck School Board, Position 2.