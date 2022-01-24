Six of Walla Walla County’s seven school districts are asking voters to renew expiring levies that pay for programs not fully funded by state dollars.
The county’s registered voters have received or can expect ballots in their mailboxes soon for the special Feb. 8 election. The ballots were mailed on Wednesday, Jan. 19, for most voters here.
People will only receive ballots printed with measures that their physical address makes them eligible for, election officials said.
The seven school districts are asking for new or renewed levies. By running those in the same election, districts are able to share the costs of doing so with each other, explained Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant.
In addition, Waitsburg officials are hoping to renew the city’s Transportation Benefit District tax aimed to gather funds for local transportation improvements such as road work.
According to voting averages, which have risen over the past years, a February election should garner about a 42% return of ballots, Valiant said Friday, Jan. 21.
Staff and volunteers will begin processing ballots Tuesday, Jan. 25, and that will continue through Feb. 17. The special election will be certified Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.
Measures being voted on include the following:
College Place School District
The district is asking voters to replace a 2018 educational programs and operations levy set to expire.
As proposed, this would authorize the district to levy $2.50 per $1,000 of value on all taxable property within the district from 2023-2026 to support educational programs and operation expenses not fully funded by the state.
Totals collected each year would amount to the following:
2023 = $4.1 million
2024 = $4.5 million
2025 = $4.9 million
2026 = $5.4 million
Waitsburg School District
Replacing an expiring levy would allow the district to levy taxes on property within the district for support of educational programs and operation expenses not funded by the state, including preschool, music, athletics, extracurricular activities, middle and high school science, engineering, technology and math programs.
Funding would include salaries and employee benefits, transportation, instructional materials, equipment, services, utilities and facility maintenance.
Funding the levy would equal an estimated $3.50 per $1,000 assessed property value for $731,953 in 2023 and $761,218 in 2024.
Waitsburg Transportation Benefit District
Authorization of a sales and use tax of two-tenths of 1% to be collected from all taxable retail sales and uses within the district for 10 years to pay for local transportation improvements.
Voters approved a ballot proposition on April 17, 2012, that authorized this tax, which expires June 30. If approved, the measure extends the tax for another 10 years.
Dixie School District
Replacement of the current levy funding educational programs and operation expenses not funded by the state of Washington, including early childhood education, extracurricular activities, athletics, music, art, special education programs, nutrition services, facilities and maintenance expenses, and counseling program support.
This proposition allows collection of $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed value of all taxable property within the district. Those taxes would provide up to $137,000 in 2023 and $140,000 in 2024.
Touchet School District
Approval of the levy would allow the district to replace an existing educational programs and operations levy that will expire at the end of 2022.
Taxes collected would be used to help pay for special education, nurses, counselors, safety, graduation readiness, technology, athletics and extracurricular activities.
The proposed three-year replacement levy would authorize collection of taxes to provide up to $734,966 each year from 2023-2025, at an estimated rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Columbia School District
On the ballot for this district in Burbank are three propositions, as follows:
Proposition 1: Replacement of an expiring educational programs and operation levy to finance educational programs and operations expenses not fully covered by state money, including special education, nurses, counselors, safety, graduation readiness, technology, athletics and extracurricular activities.
If voters say “yes,” the district would collect $3.30 per $1,000 assessed property value as follows:
2023 = $3,336,572
2024 = $3,436,669
2025 = $3,550,079
2026 = $3,677,882
Proposition 2: Replacement of an expiring capital levy for technology improvements. This would authorize the district to purchase and install technology and communication equipment and make other technology improvements and upgrades to enhance student learning.
The proposed four-year replacement capital levy would authorize collection of an estimated $425,000 each year from 2023-2026, at a rate of 40-42 cents per $1,000 of assessed taxable property value.
Proposition 3: This measure would allow the district to issue bonds of no more than $5,266,000 to upgrade and renovate Columbia Middle School for new classrooms and make district-wide safety, security, athletic and infrastructure improvements as well as upgrading or improving restrooms, athletic facilities and Columbia High School’s auditorium lighting and sound and improving community access.
The bonds will be repaid from annual excess property taxes over a period of approximately 25 years. The district estimates a tax rate for the bonds of $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed value, or $23.75 per month for a $250,000 home.
Prescott School District
Passage of this levy would allow the district to replace an expiring levy ending in 2022. Taxes collected by this educational programs and operation levy would pay expenses not fully funded by the State of Washington, including early childhood education, extracurricular activities, athletics, music, art, field trips, special education programs, nutrition services, facilities and maintenance expenses, counseling program support, and career and technical education programs.
The proposed three-year replacement levy would authorize collection of taxes at $1.61 per $1,000 assessed property value to garner $685,000 per year for 2023-2025.
