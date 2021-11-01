Tuesday, Nov. 2, is Election Day and the final day for voters to cast their ballots in the 2021 elections. Ballots must be returned to a drop box no later than 8 p.m. to be counted.
Local races for public office dominate this year’s ballot. There are competitive city council races in Walla Walla, College Place and Waitsburg, as well as competitive school board races in Walla Walla, Waitsburg and Prescott.
A voter’s ballots will only contain the elections that are relevant to their area, so only Waitsburg residents will be able to vote in Waitsburg races and so on.
Walla Walla residents will also be asked whether they wish to continue a two-tenths of 1% sales and use tax, which is used to finance city transportation improvements, for another 10 years.
The Prescott Joint Park and Recreation District is asking voters to consider adopting a 30 cents per $1,000 property value levy to finance maintenance and operations.
There are no statewide initiatives on this year’s ballot. But three advisory votes are listed, each asking voters to voice their opinions on a tax increase approved by the state legislature. However, those votes are non-binding.
Monday, Oct. 25, was the deadline to register to vote by mail or online. Those who still need to register to vote can do so in person at their county Elections Office, located in the county courthouse in both Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
The Walla Walla County Elections Office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A ballot drop box is located at the elections office, and it is also the only location where voters can get a replacement ballot. Voters with disabilities or other special needs can also use ExpressVote, an accessible voting unit, at the elections office.
Other secure ballot drop boxes, which will remain open until 8 p.m. on Election Day, are located throughout Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
