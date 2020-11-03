With more than half of the county's votes left to tally, the race for Walla Walla County Commissioner District 1 was too close to call Tuesday night.
Republican Jenny Mayberry held a lead of several hundred votes — 7,954 — over fellow Republican Roger Esparza — 7,206.
Another 175 votes were cast for write-in candidates.
Mayberry said she was excited to see the final results later this week, but was happy with the evening nevertheless.
"No matter what, this has been an amazing experience," Mayberry said after getting her first glance at the numbers Tuesday night at the makeshift Elections Center at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
Mayberry said she hoped that her campaign has been an inspiration to others and she eagerly awaited the next tabulation.
Esparza also said campaigning has been a joy and was eager to see the final numbers.
"We'll have to wait and see," Esparza said.
Both Mayberry and Esparza are looking to fill their first publicly elected position.
The winner will fill the shoes of departing Commissioner Jim Johnson, who struggled with acute myeloid leukemia this past year and announced he would not be seeking reelection earlier this year.
Johnson served two terms as a commissioner.
The District 1 seat is representative of a large chunk of the southern part of the county between state Route 125 and Foster Road, as well as most of the southern part of Walla Walla proper, central Walla Walla, a chunk of northern Walla Walla and small pockets of College Place.
Also running in this year's election is Republican Todd Kimball who ran unopposed in the District 2 race.
Kimball received 12,950 votes so far and 423 votes were cast for write-in candidates.
With the win, Kimball will enter his second term as a county commissioner this January.
The person serving alongside Kimball and Commissioner Greg Tompkins may become clear Friday.