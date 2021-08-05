Voters who didn't receive a ballot this primary election cycle likely live in areas where no candidates were up for election in this early vote, Walla Walla County Election Supervisor David Valiant said.
But that hasn't stopped the calls from coming it or the complaints from being posted on social media.
“We’ve had I don’t know how many calls every five minutes it seems, saying, ‘Hey, I didn’t get a ballot,’” Valiant said.
Ballots were only sent to voters living in the city of Walla Walla or inside the Walla Walla School District. He said voters in other areas of the county did not get a ballot because they had no races to vote in.
He said most of the calls have come from College Place voters.
“There was no primary in College Place,” Valiant said. “Here’s the key thing: It takes three candidates to trigger a primary. We did not have three candidates anywhere outside of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla School District.”
Races with two or fewer candidates will see each candidate automatically advance to the general election in November. Valiant said voters in College Place and other areas will get ballots for the general election.
Staff at the Walla Walla County Elections Department is continuing to count votes from the Tuesday, Aug. 3, primary election. The 5,630 votes received before voting day were counted on Tuesday.
Valiant said the office has about 2,000 more ballots to count. These should be counted and announced by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
After that, another count will occur on Monday, Aug. 16, to capture any final votes that were postmarked on time but arrived after Aug. 6. Valiant said this normally includes a "small handful" of ballots mailed from residents who are currently out of the state.
The election will be certified on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
While the three races on the Walla Walla County ballot do have leaders after the initial results, the race for the Walla Walla School Board Position 2 is close enough to be potentially affected by the ballots remaining to be counted.
While incumbent Terri Trick doesn’t look likely to be caught, with 2,775 votes — good for just under 50% of the vote, James Stovall, currently in second place, leads Becky Waggoner-Schwartz by only 427 votes.
When the roughly 2,000 remaining ballots are counted, that will bring the turnout in Walla Walla County to about 7,630. There are 24,791 registered voters in the county. However, this isn’t as low of a turnout as it may seem because not all every registered voter in the county had a race to vote in.