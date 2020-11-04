A proposition that would have imposed a permanent tax levy in Columbia County of 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to fund the Columbia County Flood Control Zone District was rejected by voters Tuesday.
Countywide, 1,404 voters — or 60.26% of the vote— said no to the levy, while only 926 —39.74% — supported the tax.
The Columbia County Flood Control Zone District was formed by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in 2019 to establish a countywide response to flooding.
A press release from Columbia County said the expected annual revenue created from the levy would have been approximately $100,000.