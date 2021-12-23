College Place is seeking applicants interested in an appointment to the City Council to fill a seat that would have been filled by John Haid, who was elected in November but has since been disqualified from holding the local office because of his new address.
Applications will be accepted beginning Jan. 3. To be eligible, a candidate must be a registered voter of the city of College Place at the time of the application and must have been a resident of the city for at least one year immediately prior to that date.
Those interested can apply by sending a letter of interest, resume and completed questionnaire to the city clerk by mail to 625 S. College Ave., College Place, WA, 99324, or by email to clerk@cpwa.us, by 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.
Questionnaires will be available on the city website at ubne.ws/3pn5tnm no later than Dec. 30.
Haid, an education program coordinator with Walla Walla Community College, was eligible to run for City Council when he registered his campaign. In November, he easily won his election against incumbent Jerry Lee Bobbitt, whom he led by over 25 points.
But Haid has since moved to a new home a short distance outside of city limits, which, he said in an interview, he did not realize was outside of College Place when he moved.
State law requires council members to live in the city they represent, according to a release from College Place city officials, disqualifying Haid from serving his term.
The Haid family had been looking for a bigger home, he said in an interview, and had been excited about moving into the one they had found. Cursory checks with the property manager had suggested the home was still in College Place city limits, he said, though that turned out to be a mistake.
“This was completely on me,” Haid said. “I thought (our new home) was in College Place, but come to find out as I was moving my bills over, they couldn’t find that address. Turns out it was in Walla Walla.”
Finding out his successful bid for City Council was ended by a technicality was a difficult revelation, he said.
“I could see the joy in my family, moving into a bigger area, but all these dreams and aspirations I had for College Place went out the window in one fell swoop,” he said. “I wanted to help College Place, I wanted to get in there and be an active participant.”
If there is a silver lining, Haid said, it is that the quality of the people applying to fill his seat is high. Specifically, he singled out Nadine Stecklein as an ideal candidate for the position.
Stecklein, director of student life at Walla Walla Community College, ran for a different City Council position in the November elections, losing to realtor Tito Espinoza by a little more than six points.
“She has the same mindset and the same leadership style that I do,” Haid said. “I think she would be a fantastic representative for College Place.”
