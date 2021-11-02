By 773 votes, or nearly 59% of the 1,316 votes cast for mayor counted as of 8:17 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, voters elected Norma Hernandez as mayor of College Place, a city of more than 9,900 residents.
Hernandez had been appointed to the role in 2019 by College Place City Council to replace Harvey Crowder when he resigned the post; she was untested electorally before Tuesday.
More than 1,340 of the 5,818 eligible College Place voters returned their ballots in time to be included in Tuesday's totals, according to the Walla Walla County Elections Department. Results, which are likely to fluctuate as more ballots are opened and tallied, will be certified on Nov. 23, according to Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant.
Her opponent, Jed Headley — also a first-time candidate — garnered 540 votes in the election, about 40% of the votes cast. Three write-in votes were submitted.
Hernandez based her campaign on affordable housing for College Place, noting prices for vacant land that could be developed are inflated by the presence of the wine industry in other parts of the Walla Walla Valley. She also touted making the city more livable with improved and additional sidewalks, and by creating a central gathering space.
Her plan for election night was not to be at any sort of big celebration but to share the moment with her husband, "the person who has always been on my side and my greatest defender," Hernandez said earlier in the day.
Reached by phone Tuesday after the initial ballot count, the mayor said she was "a little too nervous to be totally confident, but it's looking pretty good. I do want to wait until all the ballots are counted before I get too excited ... I am pleased with the results of today, let's put it that way."
Valiant noted the number of Walla Walla County ballots returned this year was up slightly for an "off-year" election. Wednesday, of course, is the biggest day as ballots from last-minute voters get counted, he said.
His office will continue to resolve ballot issues such as missing signatures over the next several days, Valiant added.
