Candidates hoping to run for local positions in the next election must file this week.
Filing week begins Monday, May 17, and closes Friday, May 21, Walla Walla County Elections officials say.
City council, mayor, school director positions and more local races are up for grabs this year.
In Walla Walla County, candidates may file in person at the Elections Office, 315 W. Main St., Room 203, or by mail. Office hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Candidates may also electronically submit declarations of candidacy at ubne.ws/candidatefile. If a fee is required, the electronic filing is not complete until the fee is received.
In Columbia County, candidates may file in person at the Auditor’s Office, located in the County Courthouse at 341 E. Main St., Dayton. Office hours are 8:30 a.m-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This year’s primary is Aug. 3, and the general election is Nov. 2.