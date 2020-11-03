Brooke Burns will be the new superior court judge for the Hells Canyon Circuit, which includes Columbia, Garfield and Asotin counties.
Burns, an Asotin County attorney, defeated current Columbia County District Court Judge G. Scott Marinella with 7,129 votes to Marinella’s 5,261 as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
With about 1,000 votes left to be counted, it is unlikely Burns' lead will be reversed.
The race was to replace incumbent Judge Scott Gallina, who faces sexual assault charges and is not seeking another term.
Home field advantage in the circuit’s largest county proved helpful to Burns, who won the vote in Asotin County 5,759 to 3,070.
Locally, Columbia County residents voted in favor of Marinella 1,467 to 826.
Marinella led Garfield County 724 to 544.
Combined, Burns won 57.38% of the vote to Marinella's 43.35%.
“I appreciate all my supporters and the voters who came out, regardless of who they voted for,” Burns said. "I look forward to being able to serve all three counties."
Marinella, who has been a District Court judge since 2003, said he had hoped his experience would matter more to voters.
Ultimately, he said, Asotin County having more voters than the other two counties combined was too much to overcome.
“I think the voters in Asotin County cast their vote for someone who grew up in Clarkston versus someone with vastly more experience,” Marinella said. “She was born and raised there. It's an uphill battle.”
Burns said experience isn't the only thing that matters for a judge.
"I think the voters simply understood that it doesn't matter that he's been on the bench in District Court, we're talking Superior Court," Burns said. "I've said before, 90% of my career has been in Superior Court ... I have a vast amount of experience in that area. I'm ready to take this on."
Burns has been a practicing attorney in Clarkston since 2006.
She attended law school at Creighton Law in Nebraska, but returned home during the summers to intern with local attorney Tom Ledgerwood, whom she considers to be her mentor.
When she graduated and passed the bar, Ledgerwood hired her. They formed a partnership in 2013 that lasted until Ledgerwood retired in 2018. Burns now operates her own practice.