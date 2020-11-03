Brandon Johnson appears to be leading by 2,122 votes ahead of Mike Mitchell in the Walla Walla Superior Court Judge Position 1 nonpartisan race.
Neither candidate is calling the race yet, with still many votes left to count. The winner will take the seat of Judge John Lohrmann, who is retiring at the end of the term.
Final tallies are not yet counted, but Johnson leads with 8,768 votes, while Mitchell has 6,646 votes. So far, 15,414 votes were counted in the judge race.
Johnson was at home with family watching the returns and eating Sweet Basil Pizza when he heard he was leading.
"We anticipated the race would be close, and we are very pleased with the results thus far,” Johnson said. “At this time, there are too many outstanding votes for a winner to be determined.”
He thanked his supporters and said he was proud of the voters of Walla Walla County for such a strong turnout.
“I look forward to all the votes being counted so that a winner can be declared," he said.
Though both candidates are practicing attorneys, with their own law practices, and have served as judge pro tem for Walla Walla County Superior Court, with Mitchell since 2013 and Johnson since 2016, voters appear to be in favor of Johnson.
Mitchell said he was spending time with close friends on his campaign committee, and one person went to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds to get the initial tallies for them.
He said he was disappointed by the results.
“I understand that there are a significant number of votes left to count, so I think we count those and obviously see where that ends up and let the voters have their say, and whatever they say I certainly will live with,” Mitchell said.
He said he feels like he had the most experience and would be able to serve the citizens better because of that.
He thanks all of the people who helped and supported him.
“It's a humbling experience. That’s probably the one takeaway I'll keep from this forever because of all the nice things people have been willing to do, say to support me, and that's something that unless you go through it, you really don’t realize.”
He plans to keep practicing law and serving the people he’s been serving for 40 plus years if he does not receive a win once votes are finalized.