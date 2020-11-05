Voter turnout continued to grow in Walla Walla County as ballot returns reached about 85% Wednesday.
With record turnout expected in counties across the state and country, the Walla Walla County Elections Center processed as many ballots on Election Day as it typically would in an entire primary or nonpresidential general election year, said Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin.
With as many or more left to count, voters may wonder where their ballots stand and whether the initial outcomes reported Tuesday could change.
One race has the most potential to shift, Martin said. As of Tuesday night, candidates Roger Esparza and Jenny Mayberry were separated by just 700 votes in their race for a seat on the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners.
While the 16th Legislative Senate race was even tighter locally at a difference of 179 votes Tuesday, the results of three other counties also contribute to the outcome between Republican Perry Dozier and Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser, Martin emphasized.
Elections crews stationed at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion tabulated 17,054 ballots Tuesday with another roughly 12,000 left on hand that night for the second count that comes Friday.
Martin said about 4,000 ballots were taken in through drop boxes Tuesday. On Wednesday morning about 1,620 had been received via mail — a major decrease from a typical post-Election Day haul as more voters turned to drop boxes than mail boxes to submit their ballots this year, she said.
“Usually the day after the election we would have trays full of (ballots)” from the post office, she said.
Those tracking ballot percentages would have noted just about 60% of the ballots received by Tuesday had been processed.
Martin clarified that the ballot numbers posted on the Elections Department website is a count of what arrives daily.
“It doesn’t mean it’s ready to be processed through the tabulators,” she said.
Ballots are batched in groups of 50 in an intake area. From there, the signatures on the envelopes are checked against voter signatures on file. Those envelopes with missing signatures or with signatures that don’t match are subtracted from the counts, she said.
The ballots that move forward are then considered “ready to open.” A team of six worked on opening ballots, including Saturday before the election, to open 4,000 per day.
With two tabulators starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the machines were able to process just over the 17,000 ballots that led to the first results reported just after 8 p.m.
Thus ballots turned in that day or those who voted in person or using same-day registration Tuesday are yet to be counted, Martin said.
Voting trends established in the first batch of results tend to carry forward in subsequent counts, though the number of ballots that remain is far greater than years past, she said.
As of Wednesday, the county had received 31,528 returned ballots from a possible 37,228 registered voters.
The 4,147 ballots received since then will continue to be characterized as “unofficial” until signatures are checked.
Voters who submitted ballots without signatures or that have other challenges will have a chance to correct those in an effort to count every vote.