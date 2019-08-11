The numbers shifted upward in the latest count of ballots in Tuesday’s primary election, but no other changes resulted.

The Walla Walla County Elections Department posted the new totals Friday after tallying ballots not counted after polls closed Tuesday night. These included ballots from drop boxes as well as those received in the mail following Election Day.

Approximately 100 ballots remain to be counted in the Walla Walla County election with the next count set for Aug. 19. Columbia County, which has about 100 ballots left to tally, will also conduct its next count on that day.

The vote in both counties will be certified on Aug. 20.

Total voter turnout in Walla Walla County rose to 29% with 7,696 ballots counted out of about 26,722 sent out to voters. Initial returns Tuesday night had showed a voter turnout of just under 24%.

Port of Walla Walla Commission candidate Kip Kelly remained well ahead in the District 1 race with 1,749 votes against 1,037 votes for incumbent Peter Swant and 946 ballots for Beth (Brotherton) Swanson. Kelly and Swant will now advance to the Nov. 5 General Election.

In the race for the Walla Walla City Council Position 7 (at large) seat, Steve Moss continued to lead with 2,650 votes, or 56 percent. Julian Saturno was second with 1,126 votes and Jordan Michaels was third with 966 ballots.

Candidate G. (Ted) Koehler remained in first place for the Council’s Position 4 (East Ward) seat with 383 votes. The second-place candidate is James Powell with 313 votes followed by Gayle Stevens with 191 ballots and Derek Swain with 80 votes.

In the Council Position 5 (West Ward) race, Sharon Kay Schiller was leading with 196 votes followed by Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny with 169 ballots. Candidate Barbara Zohner was third with 89 votes.

The vote by residents of College Place to annex into the Walla Walla County Rural Library District remained solidly in favor with the latest totals showing 1,045 “yes” votes against 541 against. Voter turnout climbed to 30 percent in that election with 1,586 ballots cast out of about 5,361 sent out.