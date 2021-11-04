Two more residents of Walla Walla County and five residents of Umatilla County have died after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Thursday, Nov. 4.
This brings total COVID-19-related deaths in Walla Walla County to 105 and in Umatilla County to 160.
In Walla Walla County, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s are among the victims of the pandemic, according to health officials. No other information about the deceased was released Thursday.
More than a year and a half into the pandemic, the county has confirmed 9,060 cases of coronavirus, of which 8,697 have recovered. Another 260 cases are currently still active, of which 14 are hospitalized, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
In Umatilla County, all but two of the deceased were known to have underlying conditions that may have contributed to the severity of their illness, according to Umatilla County Public Health.
A 56-year old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus in July died at a Portland hospital on Oct. 10. It is unknown whether she had any underlying conditions that impacted her illness.
A 70-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 19 died five days later at a Portland hospital. Health officials only recently confirmed that the man’s death was to be included in the county’s COVID-19 death statistics.
A 78-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 died Oct. 26 at a Hermiston hospital.
An 81-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 11 died Oct. 27 at a Hermiston assisted-living facility. It is unknown if she had underlying conditions.
Finally, an 89-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 died Oct. 29 at a Hermiston hospital.
Umatilla County public health officials also on Thursday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 14,784.
