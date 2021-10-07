What specific school related issue is most important to you and why?
The most important issue to me is parental involvement. Parents know what’s best for their children and they want to be involved in decisions that affect their children and have options on how some topics are taught. One example is how beneficial it would be to have more curriculum transparency, so parents know exactly what’s being taught in each class. This would allow parents to gauge the readiness of their children for lessons such as the state mandated sex education. Another example would be for Walla Walla Public Schools to post recorded videos of the school board meetings for the parents who cannot attend. Full transparency is the key to parental and community involvement.
What are some of the challenges currently facing the school district that you feel you could help the board address?
Most educational facilities are doing an excellent job with inclusion of people of all races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, socioeconomic status, most religions and most other groups. But here is where inclusion often fails in most learning institutions — it currently does not include those who think differently than the majority. This includes those with intellectual, religious and philosophical differences. Furthermore, Walla Walla Public Schools has a “We all belong here motto” and I would love for it to be extended to those with intellectual, religious and philosophical differences, as well as those who are not vaccinated. We need to stop attacking and dehumanizing those who do not agree with the common prerogative.
Where do you stand on pandemic related issues such as wearing masks at school?
In all our pandemic responses we should continue to ask for data and scientific conclusions on the effectiveness of mask use in small children, vaccine safety and efficacy for those under 12 years, and social distancing to guide policy. We should follow the science and look at how many other districts and countries have continued to grow their children academically and socially. I don’t believe COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated for public school attendance, instead this comes down to an individual risk benefit analysis. We need to direct families to communicate with their physician about their children’s personal risk factors vs. the benefit of a vaccine. We should also investigate purchasing Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) units for HVAC systems to increase viral capture.
If elected, how would you represent parents and families who may not see eye to eye with you on some issues?
This comes down to inclusion and diversity. We need to be respectful of everyone’s opinion, regardless of whether we agree with it or not. Everyone needs to be included and have a voice when it comes to important decisions affecting our children. We also need to not assume that the state can guide educational decisions better than local educators and parents. Each child is different with different learning styles, and different needs for structure and academic guidance. Parents need options and an individualized approach. Walla Walla Public Schools is doing an excellent job of hiring more staff and having smaller class sizes. I would like WWPS to progress by making every effort to provide an individualized approach that’s tailored to each student’s changing educational needs.
What are some things you most want voters to know about you?
I finished a Bachelor’s, Master’s, and doctorate degree as a non-traditional, first-generation, low-income student who grew up in a single parent household. I worked very hard to overcome growing up in poverty in Montana without a mother. In high school I was a triathlete, in honor choir, and earned several trophies in Speech & Debate. During my entire college education, I have either been working full time (either one or two jobs) and going to school or attending school full time and working part time, while raising a family. Because of my diverse background including having had cancer, I understand how to motivate and inspire students, as well as what resources and opportunities provide the most benefit.
