Zana Carver has announced her candidacy for Position 1 on the Walla Walla School Board.
Carver, who holds a doctorate in environmental and natural resource sciences, grew up in Montana, but has lived in the Walla Walla Valley for over 20 years.
As a former first-generation college student herself, she said she wants to make the school system a place where hard work is valued.
“I come from a single-parent household,” she said. “I went to college as a low-income student. I come from a background where my father didn’t value education for girls … So I have done all of this myself … I want to bring that to my perspective on the school board. That hard work should be valued.
"We should all have equal opportunity, and we should all have that help for an equal outcome. But, we should also all be willing to put in the hard work and put in the time because anything worth having and worth doing is worth working hard for.”
Carver, a professor of biology at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, earned her master's degree in biology from the University of Saint Joseph in 2012. Her doctoral degree is from Washington State University in 2017.
She has served on several committees that have prepared her for a board position, she said, such as the faculty senate and the financial affairs committee — of which she was chairperson — at Columbia Basin. Also at Columbia Basin, she has received two exceptional faculty awards.
She said she works to inspire girls and show them they can work in the sciences.
Carver said that as a school board director, she would be an advocate for parents and would learn what is concerning to parents by talking to parents.
“I have been attending school board meetings,” Carver said. “I have been meeting with parents in small groups. I have been meeting with parents one-on-one. I have been hearing their concerns. I have friends in many different communities within Walla Walla … I spend a good portion of my week speaking with parents.”
Some of these concerns include what books are required reading at school and how the district is approaching the ideas of critical race theory, which is an academic framework centered on the idea that racism is systemic.
Position 1 of the Walla Walla School Board is currently held by Sam Wells, who is not running for reelection. Kathy Mulkerin announced her candidacy for the seat in March.